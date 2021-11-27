I personally think that traditions are something that should be frequently tweaked and updated. Because with each generation, there come a new set of circumstances which demand change. That's how we progress as a society. Which is why this instance of a father telling the bride and groom to kiss at the mandap is so important to discuss.

But more than anything, it's a moment to celebrate. Public displays of affection have been stigmatized so much in our country that we forget that they're often actions based on love between two people. In this shaadi video, a parent tells the pandit ji to say 'You may now kiss the bride,' at the end of the ritual to close the deal.

Though pandit ji adorably blushes and hesitates a little for a few seconds, he finally gives in to the happiness surrounding the couple's union and says 'Ye dono kiss karenge ab.'

You can watch the entire video here.

We need more pandit jis and dads like this!