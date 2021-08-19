Disclaimer: The following article contains distressing videos and images. Please read at your own discretion.

The world is witnessing the horror that is currently unfolding in Afghanistan. After the Taliban took over, many Afghanistanis fear for their lives and are desperate to escape their homeland.

In a video that is doing the rounds on the internet, one can see one such heartbreaking visual. An infant being passed on so he could escape Afghanistan.

The video, that has since then gone viral, shows desperate people passing their babies on, so they could escape the clutches of the Taliban. Even if it meant, being separated from their own children.

The video was posted by Instagram user Rustam Wahan where he wrote, 'People are so desperate to escape the T-ban that they’re passing babies and kids forward to the gate at Kabul airport.'

The world has been witnessing heartbreaking visuals of people desperately trying to flee the newly Taliban occupied country. And, in another video which was shared by the NGO Rise To Peace on Twitter (of what seems like the same situation) soldiers are clearly seen helping women and children climb over a wall.

Unfortunately, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has reportedly mentioned that they cannot evacuate minors without accompanying adults. And a British official who witnessed this whole situation told Sky News UK that some women were even trying to throw their kids over the barbed wire.

It was terrible, women were throwing their babies over the razor wire, asking the soldiers to take them, some got caught in the wire.

We'd also like to mention that the authenticity of these videos is yet to be verified.

Our reporters in Afghanistan filmed American soldiers helping an Afghan woman over a wall to flee the country #Afghanistan #Kabul #Taliban pic.twitter.com/0bijGsfdep — Rise to Peace (@risetopeace) August 17, 2021

We're praying for Afghanistan.