Images of millions of migrants walking hundreds of kilometres back home have brought to the fore one of the worst human crises in recent Indian history. These pictures also showed the severity of the ruthless lockdown imposed in India to curb the spread of coronavirus.

And when the crisis worsened, the government started special Shramik trains for the migrant labourers of India. These trains operated with the aim of helping the migrant population were caught in delays, shortage of food and water, and more hardships for migrants.

To show us the ground reality of migrants boarding these special trains, the ScoopWhoop Unscripted team went to Dankaur railway station, around 40 km from Noida.

And what they witnessed was long queues, no social distancing, no medical screening and migrants waiting for hours to board a train back to their homes.

In conversation with anchor Samdish Bhatia, a government teacher on Covid duty, explained how they work.

Apparently, they were entrusted the task of noting the name, address and destinations of the passengers, who were registered online.

From construction workers to taxi drivers, this group of migrants headed to Bihar, just wanted to return to their homes.

A taxi driver from Noida, talked to the team about his hardships during the lockdown.

With ₹1,000 in his pocket, that too borrowed, he was unsure about returning to Delhi again.

Away from their families, these migrants had been living in the city for years.

Unable to afford rent and food now, they are left with no other option but to go back home.

While the lockdown is gradually opening now, the number of coronavirus cases are also rising rapidly. And the important question is: Will they return to the cities again?

And even if they return, will they be safe in these cities?

You can watch the complete video here.