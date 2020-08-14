Once in a while, you see some kind of strange phenomena that mother nature springs at you that looks like something out of a sci-fi movie. Most recently, something pretty wild was observed in Australia (obviously).

Videos showed waterfalls in Sydney appearing to flow backwards, due to winds of 70 kmph and higher. Torrential rainfall resulted in this 'reverse waterfall'.

The phenomena was observed at the Royal National Park near Sydney, where water flew backwards over a cliff instead of falling down. Watch the crazy footage below.

Reverse waterfalls occur when strong winds come off the ocean and hit the cliffs with such force that it pushes the water back up the way it came.

The spectacular view is pretty surreal looking, and truly exhibits the power and unexpectedness of nature.