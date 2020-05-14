With the migrant worker taking the long road home on foot, one question has been asked repeatedly: 'Why can't they stay put when the government is providing them with food and shelter?'.

The answer is clear, if this video is anything to go by.

See the kind of rice supplied to migrant workers in #DakshinKannada district by officials. And people still wonder- why are they demanding to go back home. pic.twitter.com/JlSSVSDgzn — Imran Khan (@keypadguerilla) May 14, 2020

While the authenticity of the video could not be verified, it is certainly shocking if true. The quality of rice allegedly being provided to migrant workers is so poor, it hardly seems edible. Because it's not just coarse, it also looks like it has fungus, making it further bad for consumption.

So, it doesn't come as a surprise that they want to go back to their hometown where they at least have some dignity and respect.

The recently uploaded video has people enraged, some of whom have also come forward with a helping hand.

These workers are not beggars.... They have travelled all the way from their home to make earning.... If v not taking care of our human resources they will vanish.... @CMofKarnataka — ಶ್ರೀನಿವಾಸ್ (@SRINIVASHK64) May 14, 2020

I will immediately arrange ration supplies for them. #SOSIYC — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 14, 2020

What is home? It's a place where a person can sit and have food at peace. No wonder our migrant workers run for home.