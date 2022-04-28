Sometimes we need a wake-up call to take action or change things in our lives. Unless of course it's a wake-up call like this. A viral video of an Odisha woman cooking a roti on a car's bonnet has quickly caught people's attention. Clearly, and most unfortunately, climate change is happening!

The video has been posted by Twitter user @nilamadhabpanda and it shows a woman clad in a sari, cooking a roti under the scorching sun, on a car's bonnet. Now, we all know the temperatures in a lot of Indian states have reached 40 degrees Celsius. And so, it's not surprising to see this happening, but also, very saddening.

You can watch the video here, and take a look at this marvel.

Scenes from my town Sonepur. It’s so hot that one can make roti on the car Bonnet 😓 @NEWS7Odia #heatwaveinindia #Heatwave #Odisha pic.twitter.com/E2nwUwJ1Ub — NILAMADHAB PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) April 25, 2022

Of course some people are speculating that the video is fake, but still, it seems like the possibility isn't very far off.

ROFL...at what temp is roti cooked??

45celcius!!!

Hilariously misleading — Dr.Chandrasekhar Kar (@cs143kar) April 28, 2022

Both ladies won’t be there to eat the roti, as they would have had sunstroke by then🙏🏼 — dr chandan (@drchand43869322) April 25, 2022

At least the ladies should not use a metal spatula, imagine the scratches on the bonnet. I mean, how can anyone do that...?



And on the heatwave and changing weather patterns -- that's climate change -- #AurKyaKaren — Shashwat DC (@shashwatdc) April 25, 2022

Making Roti in Car bonnet but yet both the unty are unaffected by this scorching heat not a single drop of Sweat from there face

Amazing Chamtkar Unbelievable — BD 🌟🌟 (@B_Dasgupta85) April 25, 2022

I can guarantee u it's a fake one.... See the shape is different — ROFLBaba 🏹🇮🇳↗️ (@Earlarushy) April 25, 2022

I was more distracted by the fact that there seems to be a lot of scope to grow trees where the car was parked. — Pawan Dhall (@PawanDhall) April 28, 2022

Yesterday my hand got burnt when i was moving my bike in shade from sunlight. — username (@YashKB07) April 25, 2022

Oh god 😂 unbelievable — Chanchal Thakur (@_chanchalthakur) April 27, 2022

Are garmi hai ki aag Baras Rahi hai vahan per — Juber Ahmad (@JuberAh49358428) April 27, 2022

How ironic, do they mind planting some trees instead of doing all these? — Subrato Das - 🐤🇮🇳 (@suberato) April 25, 2022

Whether the video has been edited or not, it cannot be denied that the temperatures have risen quickly in the last couple of days.