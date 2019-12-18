In an ideal scenario, legal protests would be protected by police, who are meant to keep the peace. However, things have not been going that way. Amidst the recent protests against the CAA though, there have also been some instances that give us hope.

The Instagram page Diary of Jamian recently posted a couple of videos showing protesters helping out injured and exhausted riot police.

In the first video, JMI students help an injured policeman onto a bike and take him to a hospital.

The second video shows students offering a riot-gear clad officer water, which he accepts.

We need more sympathy between both parties, instead of hostility. And this is a great example of that.