Actress Vidya Malavade, who is best known for playing Vidya Sharma, a hockey player in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Chak De! India, is also a yoga practitioner. And her Instagram handle is proof of it. Vidya often shares videos of her yoga performance on the platform and motivates her followers to do so.

An old yoga video of Vidya Malavade is going viral on Twitter. Reason? Coz’ someone just called it a ‘porn’. WTF, right?

Here’s what it is all about:

A Twitter user, @sangaciousagain, posted the clip of Vidya on micro-blogging platform in which the actress can be seen performing spinal waves at her home.

“When Bollywood is out of work, they post porn and call it yoga,” an excerpt of the tweet reads.

This is Vidya Malavade and she calls this Yoga.



When B’wood is out of work, they post p0rn and call it Yoga. pic.twitter.com/5wL1tWn2cG — sangaciousagain (@sangaciousagain) November 5, 2022

This has started a chatter on social media and netizens are schooling the Twitter user.

You should watch some porn to know this isn't porn.

As for @vidyaMmalavade, she is amazing and killing it at 49! https://t.co/0RJQnFBrxH — Shweta Sengar (@ShwetaSengar) November 7, 2022

It is yoga, you fucking idiot. https://t.co/MfKYLcULWa — Sam (@smrutisnat) November 7, 2022

When you have never watched porn… https://t.co/TIuTcYbzX6 — Pri/ପ୍ରି (@_pripan_) November 7, 2022

Yoga hai or yoga hi lag raha hai..



Jisko isme porn nazar a raha usko apna dimag thik karwane ki zarurat hai.. https://t.co/qM3LS4rJWY — Jyoti Goyal (@jyotigoyal08) November 9, 2022

So hate Bollywood, Vidya Malavade, P0rn or yoga?? Or you just hate yourself? https://t.co/8oNApI57iE — Stree (@Chivas_Desi) November 9, 2022

just say that you know nothing about yoga and that you are dumb and move on, not that hard https://t.co/Z6EcIArAWi — tanya (@ch3rryw8n3) November 9, 2022

These are called spinal waves you nincompoop!! Your type are the ones who ask in creepy voices-‘oh you do yoga, you must be very flexible’

It’s funny that you don’t understand yoga, it’s downright sad that you think this is porn.

You reek of jealousy! https://t.co/25tHvYuMn0 — poonam (@poonamkachanddd) November 9, 2022

@sangaciousagain dont be jealous Just because you can’t do that. Start practice Yoga and you will be able to flexible like her. And you really need to watch some porn so that you can identify what is porn and what is not. https://t.co/okLty7F1w9 — RiderBaba (@RiderBaba_) November 8, 2022

Vidya Malavade is 49. A law graduate. Trained in yoga. Practices yoga, gym and other fitness exercises daily. Certified Yoga Trainer. Learnt the Indian martial art form of Kallaripayattu. Strives for best of health and fitness.



But nothing can inspire or motivate some people. https://t.co/0VMZDujmwW — Ajay Dave (@knowlajay) November 8, 2022

Just say you're illiterate https://t.co/6LGU538OOr — RAZ THE ASTRONAUT ⁷ (@njsjoon) November 8, 2022

Just say you are jealous.

Only in jealousy can a person equate yoga to porn. https://t.co/GyqztFM0zn — Z. (@Meadowandhats) November 8, 2022

There is nothing wrong with these video,

if you have problem with it, then first gather the courage to call out males who do it with bare-minimum clothes https://t.co/qoJaT6hAmw — ., (@rajsolan_kid) November 8, 2022

I don't get what is so wrong with thus video? People have weird issues. https://t.co/yUKI4CkgQe — कुशल मेहरा (@kushal_mehra) November 8, 2022

I’m 98% sure this femcel has never seen P0rn or practiced Yoga.



Ye moral police walo se bandook chhino yaar koi 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/6WCaWQTWrx — microaggression (@shekhariyat) November 7, 2022

These spinal waves are part of many body weight mobility programs. Only because she’s working out in clothes she’s comfortable with and because YOU are unaware of these movements DOESNT make them “dirty”



This tweet reveals more of your own bitterness than anything else https://t.co/xq4WRasu02 — komal 🤸🏽‍♀️ (@komal_42) November 7, 2022

Vidya Malavade, who was recently seen in Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf’s web series, Mismatched: Season 2, had shared the original clip on her Instagram handle in August this year.

Check it out here:

Spinal waves are a part of yoga which improves the mobility and flexibility in your spine. It also reduces stiffness of tight muscles in your back area.