Gangster Vikas Dubey, who had been arrested in Ujjain was shot dead by the STF and police earlier today while trying to flee custody.
The encounter allegedly occurred near Sachendi area, 2km from district headquarters, when one of the police vehicles transporting Dubey to Kanpur overturned following heavy rains on the highway.
Reports claim that Dubey had attempted to flee by snatching pistol of the injured policemen. The police tried to get him to surrender during which he started shooting at them. He was the injured in the retaliatory fire and was taken to Lala Lajpat Rai hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
As soon as the news of the encounter aired, Twitter started talking about how fake this whole operation was.
After #fakeEncounter
I wrote yesterday that Vikas Dubey will be “encountered” despite being arrested in order to protect the BJP govt who backed him.— Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 10, 2020
True to form, that’s exactly what the UP Police has done this morning.
Probe buried & a new Vikas Dubey will be propped up by the Sangh Parivar.
"Law has taken its course" is the funniest punchline you'll hear today over and over again.— meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) July 10, 2020
Because our country has become a joke.
Sooooo Vikas Dubey handed himself over to the police 24 hours ago, but then tried to escape when the car over turned?— aditi ki paristhiti (@awryaditi) July 10, 2020
The cold blooded murder of criminal Vikas Dubey is an insult to our Constitution & the due process of law. This is one of those key moments in time when our Judiciary is under test. Will they stand up and defend our Constitution or will they look the other way?— Nikhil Alva (@njalva) July 10, 2020
Vikas Dubey’s house. Vikas Dubey’s close associates. Vikas Dubey himself......All evidence destroyed. All key players killed. No chance of anyone spilling the beans.— SamSays (@samjawed65) July 10, 2020
This is what 'justice' looks like when you elect seasoned criminals to power. https://t.co/sfFBkWarfi— Vidya (@VidyaKrishnan) July 10, 2020
I hope India realises that certain politicans have used certain cops to murder a goon who was their pet until he became unviable for their purposes.— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 10, 2020
We're living in a B-grade film, & the public, media, everyone is totally fine with it.
I even see people praising it. Wow.
#RohitShetty after #fakeencounter of Vikas Dubey :
Dear UP Police we also watched. Rohit Shetty's Singham Returns.— Sherry Bansal ✍ (@TheHindiPoetry) July 10, 2020
Its a pre-planned political murder just to save the political faces behind him.
U.P. police - he trying to escape so we encountered him
Court judges after the fake encounter of Vikas Dubey:#FakeEncounter #VikasDubeyEncounter pic.twitter.com/rdrCrCPWZq— Jishan (@iamsrkJishan_) July 10, 2020
UP Police checking Vikas's heartbeat in Hospital :#vikasDubeyEncounter#fakeencounter pic.twitter.com/dlvM1vDOfz— Mohammad Gulpham (@GulphamMohammad) July 10, 2020
Up police explaining filmy story behind the encounter
Police after watching jollyllb2 #jollyllb2 #FakeEncounter pic.twitter.com/UkLehVfGCK— Ayaansingh (@Ayaansi63871908) July 10, 2020
Court :- Did Vikas Dubey had any links with politicians?#vikasDubeyEncounter #fakeencounter#vikasDubeyEncounter#VikasDubey pic.twitter.com/doCApA23xF— Ranjeet Singh bairwa 🇮🇳 (@RanjeetSbairwa) July 10, 2020
Meanwhile, there are some who have been jutifying the encounter.
Police: He was trying to escape.
Librandu: Main nahi manta #FakeEncounter hai ye..
Many parties like Congress who have a history of questioning Armed Forces now trending #FakeEncounter even before abprobe can come to any conclusion about #VikasDubeyEncounter - Some playing caste card too! Merely because they hate Yogi Adityanath , Vikas is their new Afzal Guru pic.twitter.com/6qhc8O8MVb— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) July 10, 2020
People are saying it is "Fake Encounter"— PHilosophic βҽąʂէ💫 (@Mohitnomics) July 10, 2020
Leftists - This is a #fakeencounter
when human rights and opposition are saying it is a #FakeEncounter— pakhandi_baba (@__joker_26) July 10, 2020
If it is fake encounter then also it is good because we all aware of our judiciary system, criminal are treated like their Jamai and opposition have no right to put fingers for criminal.#FakeEncounter @Uppolice @CMOfficeUP— Swati (@Swati3883) July 10, 2020
We get that it's UP but god damn, this is way too much UP!