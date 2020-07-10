Gangster Vikas Dubey, who had been arrested in Ujjain was shot dead by the STF and police earlier today while trying to flee custody.

The encounter allegedly occurred near Sachendi area, 2km from district headquarters, when one of the police vehicles transporting Dubey to Kanpur overturned following heavy rains on the highway.

Reports claim that Dubey had attempted to flee by snatching pistol of the injured policemen. The police tried to get him to surrender during which he started shooting at them. He was the injured in the retaliatory fire and was taken to Lala Lajpat Rai hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

As soon as the news of the encounter aired, Twitter started talking about how fake this whole operation was.

I wrote yesterday that Vikas Dubey will be “encountered” despite being arrested in order to protect the BJP govt who backed him.



True to form, that’s exactly what the UP Police has done this morning.



Probe buried & a new Vikas Dubey will be propped up by the Sangh Parivar. https://t.co/2EB1jGkAGf — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 10, 2020

"Law has taken its course" is the funniest punchline you'll hear today over and over again.



Because our country has become a joke. — meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) July 10, 2020

Sooooo Vikas Dubey handed himself over to the police 24 hours ago, but then tried to escape when the car over turned? — aditi ki paristhiti (@awryaditi) July 10, 2020

Fake encounters are a sign of total anarchy and failure of state.



Some people may support this but remember that no country in the world without rule of law has ever achieved long term stability, peace & development. — Dhruv Rathee 🇮🇳 (@dhruv_rathee) July 10, 2020

The cold blooded murder of criminal Vikas Dubey is an insult to our Constitution & the due process of law. This is one of those key moments in time when our Judiciary is under test. Will they stand up and defend our Constitution or will they look the other way?



#FakeEncounter pic.twitter.com/dMbDK6T3RX — Nikhil Alva (@njalva) July 10, 2020

Vikas Dubey’s house. Vikas Dubey’s close associates. Vikas Dubey himself......All evidence destroyed. All key players killed. No chance of anyone spilling the beans. — SamSays (@samjawed65) July 10, 2020

This is what 'justice' looks like when you elect seasoned criminals to power. https://t.co/sfFBkWarfi — Vidya (@VidyaKrishnan) July 10, 2020

I hope India realises that certain politicans have used certain cops to murder a goon who was their pet until he became unviable for their purposes.



We're living in a B-grade film, & the public, media, everyone is totally fine with it.



I even see people praising it. Wow. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 10, 2020

#FakeEncounter



*Le everyone reaction after the encounter of Vikash Dubey : pic.twitter.com/H4E5iyDtBn — 🎑Himanshu Seth🍁 (@tereMaalKaYaar) July 10, 2020

#vikasDubeyEncounter #fakeencounter



U.P. police - he trying to escape so we encountered him



People : pic.twitter.com/3meBPQNsAp — Deeksha Jain (@hungry_heart68) July 10, 2020

Meanwhile, there are some who have been jutifying the encounter.

Many parties like Congress who have a history of questioning Armed Forces now trending #FakeEncounter even before abprobe can come to any conclusion about #VikasDubeyEncounter - Some playing caste card too! Merely because they hate Yogi Adityanath , Vikas is their new Afzal Guru pic.twitter.com/6qhc8O8MVb — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) July 10, 2020

when human rights and opposition are saying it is a #FakeEncounter

UP Police : pic.twitter.com/swbzs6F0YI — pakhandi_baba (@__joker_26) July 10, 2020

If it is fake encounter then also it is good because we all aware of our judiciary system, criminal are treated like their Jamai and opposition have no right to put fingers for criminal.#FakeEncounter @Uppolice @CMOfficeUP — Swati (@Swati3883) July 10, 2020

