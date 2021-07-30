In a democracy, politicians are people's representatives. So citizens expect them to visit their constituencies and take cognisance of the infrastructure and overall well-being.

And when they do not do even the basic things, this is what people do. A group of villagers from Hapur district in UP made their MLA walk on a water-logged stretch of the road when he visited the village.

As per villagers, the MLA never visited the village in the last 4 years since his election. And now that the UP assembly elections are coming, his visit outraged people.

