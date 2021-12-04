Veteran journalist Vinod Dua just passed away at the age of 67. His health had suffered after he contracted COVID earlier this year. He was moved to the ICU of Apollo Hospital this week.
He was a pioneer in TV journalism in India and worked with Doordarshan and NDTV for the major part of his career.
His daughter, Mallika Dua, confirmed the news of his demise on social media.
Tributes are pouring in for the journalist on Twitter.
From #mallikadua ‘s IG stories..— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 4, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to Mallika and the family on the tragic passing of #VinodDua sir..
May you have strength, forbearance and patience at this time Mallika. All my love and my deepest condolences. Yours in grief.. 💔 pic.twitter.com/CaKs9obUj8
Rest in Peace #VinodDua Sir.— Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) December 4, 2021
You will be missed forever.. pic.twitter.com/EciWWcVdh5
Rest in peace sir 🙏— sohit mishra (@sohitmishra99) December 4, 2021
You are an inspiration for millions...#VinodDua pic.twitter.com/uY78a3wvN5
Saddened to learn about the demise of veteran journalist Shri. #VinodDua Ji. Condolences and strength to the family and close ones in the hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/p3sIJQI10z— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) December 4, 2021
I don’t think we will ever fully comprehend how heartbreaking and difficult this year has been for so many families across India. This must be hell many times over for the sisters. #VinodDua pic.twitter.com/gvB5N3RPO6— Mitali Mukherjee (@MitaliLive) December 4, 2021
Dua's wife, Chinna Dua also succumbed to Covid-19 earlier this year. May his soul rest in peace.