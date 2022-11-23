Our idea of the 80s and 90s has largely come from famous Bollywood movies and the bits & pieces of information our parents have graced us with. We know that fashion was different back then, social media didn’t exist, and music was enjoyed via tape recorders. Another thing we’ve often heard is how everything used to be cheap.

Since we practically live in inflation, our idea is cheap is a bit distorted. But a viral image of a 1985 bill from a Delhi restaurant, Lazeez Restaurant and Hotel, will give my Gen-Z friends chills. Quite literally!

Shahi Paneer – 8 Rupees, Dal Makhani – 5 Rupees….

Is it just me, or are your eyeballs popping out too? We won’t even get a good chocolate at this price.

The bill dated December 20, 1985, was shared by the restaurant on Facebook. Several young users were shocked to see the bill, while the elder ones recalled the good old days. Have a look at how people reacted.

Here we are 37 years later, buying one ‘air-filled’ packet of potato chips at the total cost mentioned on the 1985 bill. Time REALLY flies!