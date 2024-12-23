The year 2024 was chaotic, unpredictable, and, frankly, exhausting. But amidst all the noise, memes swooped in to save the day like an unbothered Chill Guy in a sweater. Whether they made us laugh at life’s absurdities or gave us new phrases to pepper into our conversations, these viral gems captured the collective mood of the internet.

Here’s a roundup of the 8 memes that absolutely owned 2024 and turned ordinary moments into extraordinary hilarity.

1. Very Demure, Very Mindful

This one started as a TikTok from beauty influencer Jools Lebron, who introduced the concept of being “demure” in makeup, basically going modest yet mindful. Before we knew it, her 40-second clip became the blueprint for everything from office looks to political campaigns (yes, NASA and the White House hopped on). “Demure” became a vibe, and the internet was all in for it.

you see how he sits on his throne? very demure, very mindful, very fancy pic.twitter.com/O91EOmTvMD — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) August 16, 2024

You see how Earth looks in space?

It’s very demure, very mindful. Earth looks very cutesy in the solar system. pic.twitter.com/T0EEhPIqSC — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) August 15, 2024

2. Aaha Tamatar Bade Mazedar

This meme proves that the internet can make anything funny. What started as a nursery rhyme about tomatoes (yes, tomatoes!) transformed into a full-blown sensation. Teachers danced to it, Gen Z remixed it, and your nani probably hummed it while cooking rajma. It was the “Ketchup Energy” anthem we didn’t know we needed.

3. Chin Tapak Dam Dam

Chhota Bheem fans were not ready for Takia’s quirky chant, “Chin Tapak Dam Dam.” Somehow, it became the anthem of overcoming life’s tiny battles. Struggling to send that awkward email? Chin Tapak Dam Dam. Fighting the urge to eat the last slice of pizza? Chin Tapak Dam Dam. Twitter turned it into a mini-movement, and honestly, it made 2024 a little more bearable.

4. Good Morning, Pineapple

Punjabi artist Aman created this viral masterpiece with his track, “Good morning, pineapple. Looking very good, very nice.” The randomness was peak 2024 energy, and people ran with it—posting everything from their dog’s pineapple costumes to philosophical takes on the fruit’s vibe. Pineapples? Absolutely thriving this year.

5. Aye Haye Oye Hoye Bado Badi

Who knew Chahat Fateh Ali Khan could drop a hit so catchy that it had Oman’s cricket team grooving? “Aye Haye Oye Hoye Bado Badi” took over YouTube, Instagram, and every shaadi sangeet playlist. It was the memeable earworm of the year, blending nostalgia with dance floor chaos.

Me vibing on bado badi that this is gonna be my top song on spotify wrapped. pic.twitter.com/lDvbLezl8R — vyshnavi 🌸 (@vy_sh_naviii) December 1, 2024

6. Ek Machhali Paani Mein Gayi Chappak

A viral game invented by creator Maan Tomar, this involves players sitting in a circle and saying, “Ek Machhali Paani Mein Gayi Chappak,” followed by chaotic hand gestures. Anyone who fumbles is out. Think of it as Simon Says meets desi drama. It was so funny that even office teams turned it into their go-to stress buster.

7. Sapna Dekhna Achhi Baat Hai

Meet Benjamin P Joby, the Kerala life coach whose Hindi wisdom reels became everyone’s mantra. “Sapna dekhna achhi baat hai, lekin sapne ko lekar ke baite rehna yeh galat hai” was his message—and the meme-makers latched onto it, remixing it into situations from missed gym days to career advice. He was part motivator, part meme royalty.

8. Chill Guy

The real MVP of 2024 was Chill Guy, a dog in a sweater, jeans, and sneakers whose blank stare screamed, “I’m too cool to care.” He wasn’t bossy like Sigma males or bratty like the “main character” trend—he was just… chill. He inspired memes on everything from work-life balance to surviving Monday mornings, and we’re honestly all trying to channel his energy.

my new character. his whole deal is he's a chill guy that lowkey doesn't give a fuck pic.twitter.com/aUAb7yFJpJ — philb (@PhillipBankss) October 4, 2023

As the year ends, these memes leave behind a legacy of laughter, creativity, and a whole lot of relatability. Here’s to the internet’s ability to turn life’s quirks into viral moments, and to an even funnier 2025.