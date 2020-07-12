Never heard of it, right?
Recently, IFS Parveen Kaswan shared pictures of the Golden Tiger clicked by Wildlife photographer Mayuresh Hendre at the Kaziranga National Park. Ever since the images of the majestic creature was shared on Twitter, they've gone viral.
Do you know in #India we have a Golden #Tiger also. Only documentation of such big cat in 21st century on planet. This by Mayuresh Hendre. Look at this beauty. pic.twitter.com/8kiOy5fZQI— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 10, 2020
Its rare appearance is believed to be caused because of recessive genes in individuals, as a result of inbreeding with fragmented population, caused by habitat destruction and loss of connectivity.
They are very rare and some say it is caused by a recessive gene that gets expressed due to extensive inbreeding. 2/n pic.twitter.com/r2v6oVb1Tl— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 10, 2020
Few were recorded in zoo. But rarely captured in wild. And in recent years this one individual. Pics taken & sent by @Mayuresh_Hendre for sharing with all. pic.twitter.com/bFPhSL0fqg— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 11, 2020
According to a post by Wild Karnataka, Goldie is the only recorded individual in the wild in the 21st century.
Just like us, even netizens were fascinated with this piece of information.
