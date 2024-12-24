Let’s face it, our collective screen time is nothing short of embarrassing. But if hours of scrolling don’t make you fluent in 2024’s viral slang, what even is the point? As the year wraps up, here’s your cheat sheet to all the words you should know to ace your next group chat or Instagram story.

And if you’re out of the loop, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered (no judgment, promise).

1. Skibidi

YouTube’s Skibidi Toilet series gave us this banger of a word. Imagine toilets with human heads waging war against humanoids with TV heads, all set to the remix of “Dom Dom Yes Yes.” Weird? Yes. Addictive? Absolutely.

2. Demure

Being “demure” is all about staying low-key chic. Think: a classy, cutesy vibe that screams main character energy without being over the top.

3. Pookie

Got a cute bestie or bae? Call them your “Pookie,” because it’s officially the most adorable way to let someone know they’re cute AF.

4. Mogging

Ever felt like someone’s outdoing you in every way? That’s them “mogging” you. It’s basically flexing but on an aesthetic level.

5. Delulu

Short for “delusional,” it’s what you call someone (or yourself) when they’ve fully lost touch with reality—usually in a funny or fan-girl kind of way.

6. Brat

Charli XCX said it best, a “brat” is someone unapologetically themselves, a little rebellious, and totally iconic. The word has also got a bold neon green aesthetic. Just imagine what confidence would look like in a color.

7. Cheugy

Sorry, but if you’re still saying “YOLO” or wearing skinny jeans, you might be a little “cheugy.” It’s the Gen Z way of calling something outdated or cringey, but like, in a kind of sweet way.

8. Let Them Cook

This isn’t about food, folks. It’s what you say when someone’s absolutely killing it, whether it’s a viral tweet or a killer karaoke performance. Just stand back and let them cook.

9. Girl Math

The perfect excuse to justify spending decisions like “If I return these shoes, it’s free money.” Call it illogical, but in our hearts, Girl Math always adds up.

10. Beige Flag

It’s that harmless yet annoying quirk your partner has—like always forgetting their phone charger. A beige flag isn’t a dealbreaker, but it’s definitely an eyebrow-raiser.

11. Roman Empire

Nope, this isn’t about ancient history. This is 2024’s way of talking about that one thing you’re obsessed with and constantly think about. (For men, it might still be the actual Roman Empire though!)

12. Brain Rot

Okay, this one’s not exactly slang but perfectly describes the state we’re all in after hours of doom-scrolling. Coined by Oxford, no less.

So, how many of these did you know? If you nailed more than 8, congrats! You’re officially fluent in Gen Z internet culture. And if you didn’t, well, there’s always 2025.