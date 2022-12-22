Just because somebody is serving you — as a part of their job — doesn’t mean you’re above them in any way. I think this is some basic decency lesson we must keep giving people every now and then, cos honestly, way too many desi passengers suck!

We all have seen those entitled desi uncles and aunties who think they own the hospitality staff with their aggressive tonality and endless complaints. In an instance going viral on social media, another mean desi uncle is seen yelling at an air hostess taking a stand for her colleagues.

Tempers soaring even mid-air: "I am not your servant"



An @IndiGo6E crew and a passenger on an Istanbul flight to Delhi (a route which is being expanded soon with bigger planes in alliance with @TurkishAirlines ) on 16th December : pic.twitter.com/ZgaYcJ7vGv — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) December 21, 2022

Apparently, on an Indigo flight headed towards Delhi from Istanbul, the air hostess confronted the passenger on his behaviour that had made her colleagues cry. There was some issue around the meal. She can be seen telling him that the cart only has counted meals.

The indignant passenger tells the attendant she’s a servant, to which she replies, “ I am an employee, I am not your servant. You cannot talk to me like that.”

He also yells, “ Shut up!” when the air hostess angrily replies, “ I am sorry, you cannot talk to me like that. I am also an employee here.“

Twitter supports the air hostess in giving it back to the entitled passenger. Here’s what people are saying.

just had to be an indian. entitled bastard https://t.co/GEUmdRa05j — vikash (@Vikashh_) December 22, 2022

Good for her. No one has to deal with your bad attitude, more so if it's just people doing their fucking job. https://t.co/ZKRddSzfeW — Alvaro アル 🇯🇵🇪🇸📈 (@alvaroga91) December 22, 2022

Wow. Not sure what escalated to this point however, it's time customers of/to all service industry understand the fact that they are dealing with humans. They can't be disrespectful. Just can't be!@IndiGo6E The crew is right to stand for her and her team. https://t.co/XaFDkuxj5Q — Ankita Ganguly (@AnkitaGanguly12) December 22, 2022

I respect her for not slapping the passenger, people treat the workers in tourism & hotel industry like servants, this person straight up said you're a servant, whats the use of being so rich to able to afford an international ticket but you don't have basic respect? https://t.co/NBFBqyLJtz — pooja (@TheseHairFalls) December 22, 2022

Bravo, she is right. 'She is an employee not our servant' . As a passenger, we should understand that they have their limitations. Passengers should reciprocate the crew staff with the same respect they expect from the airlines' staff. She was trying to explain the same. https://t.co/iTLOj4SRVn — Be The Change (@Radhas85) December 22, 2022

People need to treat the airline crew with respect…no matter what their grievances are.



Employees aren’t your servants. Period. https://t.co/SYyzIhvjif — Rajesh Sawhney (@rajeshsawhney) December 22, 2022

"I am an employee, not your servant "



This girl is queen



Self respect is non negotiable irrespective of the designation of the person you are dealing with. Period.



PS – Not too sure how to send her a bottle of fine wine as a token of "pat on the back" https://t.co/ZMwxLS3rfx — Sandeep Ahlawat (@SandyAhlawat89) December 22, 2022

Glad she took a stand . Indians are the most obnoxious passengers in a flight. https://t.co/eB8FhNIQuv — Kavi (@blurt2kc) December 21, 2022

Seen cabin crew be patient with the most scumbag of passengers. This man must have really, really and I mean really pissed off the crew with the choicest of servile terms. Hope Indigo is with her on this one. https://t.co/a8lvIfmytA — Gina Kholkar (@BabaJogeshwari) December 21, 2022

Those commenting this video is ruining the country and its airlines' reputation, trust me – entitled Indian uncles who can afford to fly have ruined our reputation long long back. Just ask the cabin crew of any long haul airlines. https://t.co/NJ3erWDQ8T — msnarain (@msnarain) December 22, 2022

Being in the service industry is never easy. I've seen many horrible passengers on board too. Just because you buy a ticket doesn't mean you own the whole aircraft! #IamNotYourServant should be the tagline for all service industry in this seemingly impatient and rude world. https://t.co/4ZGensr3fF — Gwen 💚❤💜 (@gwanile) December 22, 2022

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor tweeted in favour of the attendant. He also recalled an incident when a rude passenger legit slapped a crew member because his preferred meal was not on board. The 19-year-old woman quit flying the same day.

As I had said earlier, crew are human too. It must have taken a lot to get her to breaking point. Over the years I have seen crew slapped and abused on board flights, called "servant" and worse. Hope she is fine despite the pressure she must be under. https://t.co/cSPI0jQBZl — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) December 21, 2022

Kudos to the woman! She took a much-needed stand. Such entitled and deluded passengers must be given a reality check.