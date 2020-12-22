Despite the fact that accepting and taking a bribe is an offence in our country, many people including the cops still engage in this act.

Recently, a similar instance took place near Pune where a woman traffic constable posted in Pimpri-Chinchwad area was caught on camera taking bribe from a woman.

In this video which went viral, a woman who violated traffic rules walks to the traffic constable and has a quick conversation with her. The woman then takes out a note from her pocket and carefully tucks it into the pocket of the traffic cop. After this, the traffic cop gives the woman a nod so that she can leave.

After this video went viral, the police constable was widely trolled and criticised by netizens.

After the video went viral, the cop got suspended and a departmental inquiry has been launched against her.