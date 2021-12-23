As we all know, Corona Virus' Omicron variant has been on a quick surge in India. Unfortunately though, we're still witnessing large crowds gather in public places, and that is a matter of concern. For instance, a viral video of the Sarojini Nagar Market caused a bit of stir online, recently.
The video shows the market covered in a heavy crowd. So much so, that people are falling over each other, because of the pushing and shoving taking place.
You can watch the whole video here.
Sarojini Nagar market - Xmas Bazar. Omicorn दब कर ही मर जायेगा pic.twitter.com/Q7xe8KJNvX— Sarika Talwar (@sarikatalwar) December 21, 2021
Here's what netizens had to say about the video.
If people become irresponsible, the society is bound to suffer avoidable losses.— Santosh Kashmiri (@santoshkashmiri) December 22, 2021
This sharing of outdoor videos of general public shopping from street vendors is not helpful— Dr. Sonali Vaid (@SonaliVaid) December 22, 2021
This leads to misdirected policies of shutting down street vendors.
Instead we need to focus attention on indoor places which are way riskier
It remains a stampede risk though :|
then how third wave can be controlled. No body is folliwing Covid guide line.Such negligence is too much dangerous. It means we r all at high risk.— dr arun kamlakar bapat (@KamlakarBapat) December 22, 2021
#OmicronVariant b like : pic.twitter.com/NtKQXSXzNS— Saifur Rahman (Blue Tick) (@pricelesslazy) December 22, 2021
Khareed kya rahein hain jaan जोख़िम mein daal ke?— Meow (@GeneralMeow61) December 23, 2021
Khareed kya rahein hain jaan जोख़िम mein daal ke?— Meow (@GeneralMeow61) December 23, 2021
Delhi wale h sudharenge nahi kabhi..— Ayaan Khan🗨️ (@AyaanKh83299278) December 22, 2021
Omicron must be laughing 😁🤣— Gladiator Jeet (@djeetender) December 22, 2021
Wishing for everyone's safety. COVID is still not over and it is important we exercise extreme caution while carrying out our errands.