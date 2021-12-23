As we all know, Corona Virus' Omicron variant has been on a quick surge in India. Unfortunately though, we're still witnessing large crowds gather in public places, and that is a matter of concern. For instance, a viral video of the Sarojini Nagar Market caused a bit of stir online, recently. 

Source: Twitter/sarikatalwar

The video shows the market covered in a heavy crowd. So much so, that people are falling over each other, because of the pushing and shoving taking place.  

Source: Twitter/sarikatalwar

You can watch the whole video here. 

Here's what netizens had to say about the video. 

Wishing for everyone's safety. COVID is still not over and it is important we exercise extreme caution while carrying out our errands.