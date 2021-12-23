As we all know, Corona Virus' Omicron variant has been on a quick surge in India. Unfortunately though, we're still witnessing large crowds gather in public places, and that is a matter of concern. For instance, a viral video of the Sarojini Nagar Market caused a bit of stir online, recently.

The video shows the market covered in a heavy crowd. So much so, that people are falling over each other, because of the pushing and shoving taking place.

You can watch the whole video here.

Sarojini Nagar market - Xmas Bazar. Omicorn दब कर ही मर जायेगा pic.twitter.com/Q7xe8KJNvX — Sarika Talwar (@sarikatalwar) December 21, 2021

Here's what netizens had to say about the video.

If people become irresponsible, the society is bound to suffer avoidable losses. — Santosh Kashmiri (@santoshkashmiri) December 22, 2021

This sharing of outdoor videos of general public shopping from street vendors is not helpful

This leads to misdirected policies of shutting down street vendors.

Instead we need to focus attention on indoor places which are way riskier

It remains a stampede risk though :| — Dr. Sonali Vaid (@SonaliVaid) December 22, 2021

then how third wave can be controlled. No body is folliwing Covid guide line.Such negligence is too much dangerous. It means we r all at high risk. — dr arun kamlakar bapat (@KamlakarBapat) December 22, 2021

Khareed kya rahein hain jaan जोख़िम mein daal ke? — Meow (@GeneralMeow61) December 23, 2021

Khareed kya rahein hain jaan जोख़िम mein daal ke? — Meow (@GeneralMeow61) December 23, 2021

Are people mad, or is it going to be the end of the world, or was it free distribution, surprisingly the Law&Order is not doing much in such cases. Literally disappointing to C mad rush — Shrikant Kulkarni (@s_kul65) December 23, 2021

Delhi wale h sudharenge nahi kabhi.. — Ayaan Khan🗨️ (@AyaanKh83299278) December 22, 2021

Aise kaun shopping krta hai?

Mumbai ka local train Yun hi badnaam hai🤦 — S 🏹🚜 (@Sunaa_5V) December 22, 2021

Omicron must be laughing 😁🤣 — Gladiator Jeet (@djeetender) December 22, 2021

Wishing for everyone's safety. COVID is still not over and it is important we exercise extreme caution while carrying out our errands.