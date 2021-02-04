Two nights ago, Rihanna posted a tweet and it was a simple one. She posted an article on India's farmers' protests and asked, "Why are we not talking about this".

And in a few hours, everyone was.

Some people supported her, some people criticised her, and many started posting tweets in response to the media attention the issue is now getting internationally. Here we take a look at the ones from the sports community.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 3, 2021

There’s no issue that cannot be resolved if we stand together as one. Let’s remain united and work towards resolving our internal issues #IndiaTogether — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) February 3, 2021

India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER. #IndiaTogether 🇮🇳 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 3, 2021

We as a country have issues to resolve today and will have issues to resolve tomorrow as well, but that doesn't mean we create a divide or get perturbed by external forces. Everything can be resolved through amicable and unbiased dialogue. #IndiaAgainstPropaganda#IndiaTogether — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 3, 2021

Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem. This is an internal matter which I’m sure will be resolved through dialogue. Jai Hind! #IndiaStandsTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda 🇮🇳 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 3, 2021

As the world's largest democracy, India is more than capable of taking her internal issues to amicable solutions. Onwards and upwards. #IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 3, 2021

Reaching a solution that benefits our great nation is of utmost importance right now. Let’s stand together and move forward together towards a better and brighter future. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 3, 2021

My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are, I trust it will be addressed soon. We don’t need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters! — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 2, 2021

Other prominent athletes like PT Usha and Saina Nehwal also responded to the international coverage of the issue.

We are proud of our own culture and heritage and are the true model of Democracy. Don't interfere in our internal matters, we know how to resolve our own issues because we are one and only nation in the world upholding UNITY IN DIVERSITY.#IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropaganda — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) February 4, 2021

Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. 🙏🏻#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda pic.twitter.com/FhclAMLiik — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) February 3, 2021

खबरदार अगर किसी विदेशी ताकत ने हिंदुस्तान की तरफ आंख उठाकर देखने की हिम्मत की तो ... — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) February 3, 2021

Earlier yesterday, the Ministry of External Affairs had released a statement, calling comments from personalities like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg, 'sensationalist'.

Meanwhile, 15 MPs from opposition parties were reportedly stopped from meeting the protesting farmers at Ghazipur border today.