Two nights ago, Rihanna posted a tweet and it was a simple one. She posted an article on India's farmers' protests and asked, "Why are we not talking about this".

And in a few hours, everyone was. 

Some people supported her, some people criticised her, and many started posting tweets in response to the media attention the issue is now getting internationally. Here we take a look at the ones from the sports community.

Other prominent athletes like PT Usha and Saina Nehwal also responded to the international coverage of the issue.

Earlier yesterday, the Ministry of External Affairs had released a statement, calling comments from personalities like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg, 'sensationalist'.

Meanwhile, 15 MPs from opposition parties were reportedly stopped from meeting the protesting farmers at Ghazipur border today.