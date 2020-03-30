Working from home is tough. But working from home with kids is tougher. And if you had to take a shot every time your kid called out to you, buddy, you'd be super drunk by noon.

It goes without saying that keeping a kid busy and occupied during a nationwide lockdown is definitely one of the toughest things that parents are coping with around the world. And while your patience wears thin with every 'Mommy, I'm so bored' don't lose hope!

Listen up, and take cues from Viren Rashquinha, the former captain of the Indian Hockey Team, and how he is keeping his daughter occupied by building an obstacle course for her at home! Check out the adorable video below.

Keeping the little one busy with a home obstacle course 🏀🏹🚴🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Fhi2btQKHt — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) March 29, 2020

So, what are you doing to keep your kids busy?