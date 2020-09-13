Ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, we have been speculating all sorts of things regarding its origin. And this recent revelation by a Chinese virologist may further fuel those speculations.

Dr. Li Meng-Yan, a researcher at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, has claimed that the new coronavirus was created in Wuhan lab.

She has also vowed to publish proof that backs her allegations.

The virologist, who has reportedly been hiding to protect herself from the Chinese government, appeared on ITV, this Friday. She said that she has evidence that the virus is man-made.

The genome sequence is like a human fingerprint. Based on this you can identify these things. I will (use this) evidence to tell people why this has come from the lab in China, why they are the ones who made it. Anyone, even if you have no biology knowledge, will be able to read it.

Dr. Yan had reportedly fled to the US, earlier this year after she feared her life. She was speaking to ITV from a secret location.

Responding to her claims, the Director of the Chinese National Health Commission said:

The fact is that there's no delay or cover-up whatsoever by the Chinese government. It reported virus data and related information as soon as possible to the international community. As soon as cases were identified in Wuhan City, China acted immediately to conduct investigations to stop the spread of the disease.

Denying the claims that the outbreak of the virus originated in a lab, the Chinese Health Commission referred to WHO. It said: The World Health Organisation have said multiple times there is no evidence the new coronavirus was created in a laboratory."

Earlier too, Dr. Yan had accused China of covering up the Covid threat from the rest of the world.

You can watch her video here.