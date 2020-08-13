A dream does not become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work. ~ Colin Powell

Meet Purana Sundari, a visually-impaired 25-year-old from Tamil Nadu who managed to crack UPSC civil service exams 2019 and secured 286th All India Rank.

Sundari worked hard for five years and finally managed to secure the 286th rank in her fourth attempt. She beat the odds and cracked one of the most difficult examinations held in our country.

Tamil Nadu: Poorna Sundari, a visually impaired woman from Madurai secured 286th rank in UPSC civil services exam 2019.



She says,"My parents have supported me a lot. I would like to dedicate my success to them. This was my 4th attempt, I devoted 5 years to this exam." pic.twitter.com/l84jEvysV5 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

Her friends and family members, who helped her along the way by converting books to audio format, were also overjoyed with her achievement. In an interview with ANI she said:

My parents and friends have supported me a lot. I would like to dedicate my success to them.

For her, it's a dream come true as she always wanted to become an IAS officer since she was in Class 11. With this, she wishes to serve in areas dedicated to Education, Health and Women Empowerment.

25yr old visually impaired Purana Sunthari from TN beat the odds and cracked the UPSC exam. Since audio study material was hard to find, her parents and friends helped her in reading & converting books to audio so she could become an IAS officer. Never stop chasing your dreams. pic.twitter.com/3icQ6nPJPo — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 12, 2020

She attributes her success to her parents and friends who went out of their way to help her and make her dream a reality. She has become an inspiration for many, who took to Twitter to congratulate Sundari for her accomplishment.

Hard work always pays off. More power to her!