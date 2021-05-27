The cyclonic storm 'Yaas' has been wreaking havoc with heavy rains and strong winds across the eastern coast of India. According to IMD, the cyclone made its landfall on the Odisha coast when it hit the Dhamra port in Bhadrak district.

While other states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu also witnessed the effects of the cyclonic storm, Odisha has been at the centre of the devastation. These visuals show the intensity of the cyclone and the damaged caused.

Appreciate @odisha_police for its relentless effort in shifting people to safety ahead of #CycloneYaas, rescuing vulnerable people and working ceaselessly to restore normalcy at the earliest. The commitment to serve during such challenging time is praiseworthy.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Turbulent sea and strong winds witnessed in Digha of Purba Medinipur district.



At 9.30 am #CycloneYaas is about 30 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha). Current intensity of the storm is 130-140 kmph, as per IMD.

Watch | Jharkhand: Ranchi receives heavy rainfall due to #CycloneYaas



7 Indian Navy teams from Visakhapatnam, comprising 2 Diving & 5 Flood Relief Teams (FRT) undertake relief operations in aftermath of impending #CycloneYaas at 3 separate locations-Digha, Fraserganj & Diamond Harbour in West Bengal: Indian Navy

#WATCH Shankarpur village in East Midnapore of West Bengal inundated due to cyclone Yaas

Cyclone Yaas completes landfall in Odisha, rainfall to continue till tomorrow: IMD

Cyclone Yaas completes landfall in Odisha, rainfall to continue till tomorrow: IMD

Restoration work in full swing by East Coast Railway after #CycloneYaas



#CycloneYaas came to my place... I'm just enjoying the weather

Rain and gusty winds hit Odisha's Bhadrak district; visuals from Dhamara coastal area #CycloneYaas

#CycloneYaas , Yaas Flooding and heavy rains in coastal Digha Shankarpur area in West Bengal.

As #CycloneYaas nears landfall, the sea turns rough at Digha in the Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal.

Effect of Yaas Cyclone in West Bengal

The latest update by IMD suggests that the deep depression lay centred over southern Jharkhand in the morning on Thursday, and is likely to weaken further in the next six hours as it moves northward.