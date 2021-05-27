The cyclonic storm 'Yaas' has been wreaking havoc with heavy rains and strong winds across the eastern coast of India. According to IMD, the cyclone made its landfall on the Odisha coast when it hit the Dhamra port in Bhadrak district. 

While other states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu also witnessed the effects of the cyclonic storm, Odisha has been at the centre of the devastation. These visuals show the intensity of the cyclone and the damaged caused.

The latest update by IMD suggests that the deep depression lay centred over southern Jharkhand in the morning on Thursday, and is likely to weaken further in the next six hours as it moves northward.