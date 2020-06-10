Adding to the enormous task of fighting a pandemic, an explosion at the natural oil well in Assam's Baghjan has led to fire that has spread to nearby areas. This has forced people to evacuate their houses and run with whatever they can get hold of.

#WATCH Massive fire at the gas well of Oil India Ltd at Baghjan in Tinsukia district, Assam. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is present at the spot pic.twitter.com/Tw2G92aPXy — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2020

According to reports, the Oil India Limited well had a blowout on May 27 and had been leaking since. People are now blaming the government and the authorities at OIL of being negligent and not taking proper steps in time.

Meanwhile pictures and videos from the area are pouring in, and they are horrific to say the least.

Thoughts also tonight with people in Tinsukhia in Assam.. terrible Oil India oil fire, thousands affected. In our prayers tonight.. stay well.. pic.twitter.com/dyfPk2ZGjA — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 9, 2020

The Gas Leak from the last 14 days: Thousands of People have become homeless.They are compelled to live outside in this Covid-19 scenario And now the Fire which is still going on.



But this has occurred in Assam.

So no attention required.Right?#Tinsukia #Baghjan #BaghjanGasLeak pic.twitter.com/SImOZXKZ4Z — Indian girl (@AatmnirbharK) June 9, 2020

This is the current scenario of the villagers in Baghjaan, Tinsukia, Assam after the fire broke out in the gas well. Why is it always that the innocent people and their children suffer? What did they do to pay the price of 14 days of negligence by the Oil Authority of India? pic.twitter.com/3IQ7SalyA3 — Bidhan Kar (@callmebreather) June 9, 2020

Assam's baghjan oil field had a massive explosion today because of a continued gas leak. The fire is spreading but no coverage of this news in national media!! If it was not in NE, everyone would have trended hts of #PrayForBaghjan Our resources are national, our problems are not pic.twitter.com/ER6kBlo3SO — Bhavana⁷ (@taeconomix) June 9, 2020

Assam's Baghjan oil well suffers blowout, IAF rushes 3 fire tenders to control the massive fire. But due to heavy intensity of fire, Indian Air Force fire tender failed to start operation. Fire now spreading to nearby villages and left several houses and other properties burnt. pic.twitter.com/8hY4bgMIo2 — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) June 9, 2020

Two deaths reported in #BaghjanOilField. NDRF team recovered the bodies, after the Assam Forest Department traced it using drones.



Bodies identified as Durlov Gogoi & Tikheswar Gohain, Cause of death is said to be drowning in water body after they jumped to avoid the fire. pic.twitter.com/YplLRCwaqd — aboyob bhuyan (@aboyobbhuyan) June 10, 2020

Assam's Baghjan Oil well catches Fire.

Well's gas was leaking since 14 days. Several villages got caught in the fire and spreading rapidly. pic.twitter.com/cwWRGt9AGG — Doctor Adani™ 2.0 (@AdaniHu) June 9, 2020

watching in horror to what is happening to Assam's Dibru Saikhowa National Park #ResignPrakashJavadekar for colluding with Oil India to sanction not 1 but 3 oil wells! One Oil India well on fire now. PC: Snigdha Mukhopadhyay pic.twitter.com/StR4eZrkgD — Pallavi Varma Patil (@papalli) June 10, 2020

The visuals from #BaghjanGasLeak are devastating.This fire engulfed homes, fields everything.



All this could've been prevented if the officials had acted on time !



The Gas Leak from the last 14 days, Thousands of People have become homeless!!!

Assam is burning - Save assam !! pic.twitter.com/RpfuhFqO9B — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) June 10, 2020

Tinsukia,Bhagjan oil field fire is still not under control creating huge affect to the people and biodiversity.And yes this is happening in East part of Assam .#prayforbaghjan #BaghjanOilField @dpradhanbjp @OilIndiaLimited @AkshyakOfficial @PMOIndia @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/IYNxbGD04p — Reba Kanta Nath (@RebaKantaNath1) June 9, 2020

These photos are from Baghjan,Assam. Aftet 14 days of leakage of gas now the situation is like this. Animals from Dibru Soikhowa national parkand nearby people are at great risk as the fire starts spreading. pic.twitter.com/liCarB83JL — Madhurjya Kalita (@the___madwolf) June 9, 2020

Massive fire at the gas well of Oil India Ltd at Baghjan in Tinsukia district. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is present at the spot. #Assam pic.twitter.com/DDM4nLd7Kj — Gulistan News (@GulistanNewsTV) June 9, 2020

Oil India says it will take few more days to douse the fire. God save us! #PrayForBaghjan #AssamFire pic.twitter.com/TkBXVxKrLy — Aruna (@arunadeka17) June 10, 2020

The visuals from #BaghjanGasLeak are devastating.This fire engulfed homes, fields everything.



All this could've been prevented if the officials had acted on time !



The Gas Leak from the last 14 days, Thousands of People have become homeless!!!

Assam is burning - Save assam !!. pic.twitter.com/QYcGX5X5Bp — ::BOSS:: (@BirajKarjee) June 10, 2020

The authorities have said that it could take 4 weeks to control the fire.



Our hearts go out to people facing this disaster.