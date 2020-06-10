Adding to the enormous task of fighting a pandemic, an explosion at the natural oil well in Assam's Baghjan has led to fire that has spread to nearby areas. This has forced people to evacuate their houses and run with whatever they can get hold of.

According to reports, the Oil India Limited well had a blowout on May 27 and had been leaking since. People are now blaming the government and the authorities at OIL of being negligent and not taking proper steps in time. 

Meanwhile pictures and videos from the area are pouring in, and they are horrific to say the least.

The authorities have said that it could take 4 weeks to control the fire.

Our hearts go out to people facing this disaster.