We are going to remember 2020 for a long time to come. Only if we survive not only the coronavirus pandemic, but also cyclones, earthquakes and locust attacks.

Recently swarms of locusts were spotted in India, across the states of Rajasthan and MP. Given their enormous destructive power, it is huge matter of concern for our farmers and food security.

Those who haven't heard about or witnessed, locust attacks, the latest entry into the series of events wreaking havoc in India, you are in for a horrific ride.

While locusts had entered into India in April itself, some areas are seeing their worst attack in decades, including Jaipur and parts of MP.

Swarms of Locusts enter Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.



Environment Ministry yesterday said, Locust Swarm from Pakistan have entered Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh threatening major damage to crops.



The weird times we live. Locust attack in Jaipur🤔



So now there's a locust attack when our supply chains were already so constrained and disrupted by Covid19.

While Rajasthan has been hit the hardest hit till now, it is reported that this is the worst locust attack India has seen in 26 years.