Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in 46 years on Saturday. So far, beating all the records, Delhi received 1,100 mm of rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert.

Furthermore, continuous rains have caused waterlogging, traffic jams, and floods in various parts of Delhi. The visuals coming in are horrifying. We hope things get better soon. 

This how Delhi looks like now. #Delhirains trends on Twitter.

Normally, Delhi records 648.9 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season, according to the IMD. 

“Light to moderate rain is likely in the next two days. Another wet spell is predicted around September 17-18."

