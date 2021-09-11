Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in 46 years on Saturday. So far, beating all the records, Delhi received 1,100 mm of rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert.

Furthermore, continuous rains have caused waterlogging, traffic jams, and floods in various parts of Delhi. The visuals coming in are horrifying. We hope things get better soon.

This how Delhi looks like now. #Delhirains trends on Twitter.

A bus with passengers was trapped due to waterlogging towards Airport road. Two fire tenders rushed to the site and all passengers were rescued safely

Bus gets stuck on a waterlogged road in Delhi's Madhu Vihar area.

Children swim amid heavily waterlogged roads following continuous rains in the National Capital; visuals from near MCD Civic Centre.

Underpass near Delhi Airport closed due to waterlogging after incessant rainfall in the national capital.

Water logging on Delhi roads as the city sees record rains on Saturday.

This is 5th time of this season that waterlogging takes place in teliwara, sadar bazar. Sewers are jammed and there is no place of water to go. Lets see if this can reach authorities and they do something towards it.

Mayank Jain

Waterlogged road at Krishna Nagar market in east Delhi after heavy rainfall on Saturday morning.

Welcome to the Water Kingdom of delhi.This is the Situation near pragati maidan. And now blame game will begin.

Parts of Delhi Airport waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the national capital; visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3)

Waterlogged in front of Himalaya Sagar uttam nagar

Continuous rain causes waterlogging in several parts of Delhi; visuals from Moti Bagh and RK Puram.

Track latest news updates here

Waterlogging in several parts of Delhi as rain lashes city

Saw this video today. Why people laugh at this situation😤😤😤😤. This could have been too dangerous😤

10 minutes of rain and this is the condition of North Campus area.

And also have a look at this always closed "Mohalla Clinic" of the area.

why let rains disrupt your morning run?. Go for it

Parts of the Indira Gandhi Airport (IGI) airport in #Delhi have been water logged following heavy #rains.



Parts of the Indira Gandhi Airport (IGI) airport in Delhi have been water logged following heavy rains. The weather office has issued an 'orange alert' for today, September 11, as the monsoon rainfall in Delhi breached the 1,000 mm mark on September 10.

Weather Forecast and Warning Video for next 5 days Dated 11.09.2021 (Hindi)



Normally, Delhi records 648.9 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season, according to the IMD.

“Light to moderate rain is likely in the next two days. Another wet spell is predicted around September 17-18."

We hope things to better down soon.