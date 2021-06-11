The monsoon entered Mumbai earlier this week with heavy rainfall. Continous rains have caused severe waterlogging in several areas and disrupted the Mumbai local train services.

Here's a few pics from Mumbai as rains lashed the city.

It's that time of the year!



Time for rain pain in the Maximum City. Several areas in Mumbai witness water-logging on Friday as rains lashed the city.#Mumbai #mumbairain #Monsoon2021 pic.twitter.com/D3m7108Hs9 — editorji (@editorji) June 11, 2021

Warm welcome for #MumbaiRains ...Everyone was waiting for it for long😊 pic.twitter.com/wGji8mesU2 — Mithilesh Pandey (@MKPande69945115) June 11, 2021

#MumbaiRains | Waterlogging at Kings Circle in #Mumbai's Matunga as rain continues to lash the city



📹: ANI pic.twitter.com/aytVBqxm0S — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) June 11, 2021

Maharashtra: Mumbai's Colaba received 23.4 mm rainfall while Santacruz witnessed 107.4 mm rain during the last 24 hours, says IMD Mumbai pic.twitter.com/0mnVFSdnBe — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging at Kings Circle in Mumbai's Matunga as rain continues to lash the city pic.twitter.com/P6Xl6yQ0lI — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

Maharashtra: Waterlogging in Mahim area of Mumbai as the city continues to receive rainfall pic.twitter.com/T4o3AohMYi — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from Sion



IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs with possibility of heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places. pic.twitter.com/dE0mqbGapG — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

Maharashtra: Waterlogging reported in several areas of Mumbai as rain continues to lash the city; visuals from Andheri East pic.twitter.com/HGLiV3nhC8 — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Maharashtra for the next five days and issued an orange alert for Mumbai.

Stay safe, Mumbai.