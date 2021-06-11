The monsoon entered Mumbai earlier this week with heavy rainfall. Continous rains have caused severe waterlogging in several areas and disrupted the Mumbai local train services.

Here's a few pics from Mumbai as rains lashed the city.

Source: HT
The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Maharashtra for the next five days and issued an orange alert for Mumbai.

Stay safe, Mumbai.