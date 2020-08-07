Heavy rainfall was witnessed in many parts of Kerala recently, leading to floods and a red alert in Wayanad and Idukki by the MET department.

It is predicted that the downpour will continue till August 9.

This is a tragedy. I request the Centre to learn from its mistakes during the 2018 floods & not delay in extending resources as well as financial aid to #Kerala. We have seen the devastation floods can cause. We cannot let the same lackluster response repeat every year! https://t.co/L6coqFJ8zA — Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) August 7, 2020

Due to incessant rain, a landslide also happened in the Rajamalai region of Kerala and as of now, 7 people have reportedly lost their lives because of it.

#WATCH Kerala: Visuals from the landslide site in Rajamala, Idukki district. 7 bodies have been recovered from the site, so far.



Kerala Minister MM Mani says, "The rescue operation is underway. I will be going to Idukki." pic.twitter.com/SRlLVd60xn — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

A report from Times Now quoted Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan as saying that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been sent to the affected area with 15 ambulances and that the rescue process is on.

He has also said that the district authorities have been warned about potential landslides and flooding, and have been asked to make sure all precautions.rescue operations are in place.

Since the start of monsoon in June, 31 people have lost their lives in the state.

The images and videos from Kerala are now being shared on social media and they look terrifying to say the least.

These two images within 24hrs, show the quantum of rain Kerala can get in a day and the challenge for disaster management team. Prayers for all affected by landslides upstream, flood downstream. pic.twitter.com/vBPsiYlhUw — James Joseph (@Pro_Bharati) August 7, 2020

#NewsAlert – State of deluge: Flood-like situation in Kerala and Karnataka.



pic.twitter.com/773mBPLI9w — JioTV (@OfficialJioTV) August 7, 2020

Kerala rain: People living near Periyar in Ernakulam shifted to safer areas

The water levels in Periyar river basin have shot up to flood warning level, according to an official communication

https://t.co/j6CUi6fQm2 #news #indianairforce #indianar… — KNOW YOUR AIR FORCE (@knowairforce) August 7, 2020

Until 2 days ago we were looking at worrisome rain deficit in #Kerala, but now we have incessant heavy rains causing #landslides and #floods across the state. In #Munnar five dead, 80 feared trapped in a landslide. #keralarain #ClimateChangehttps://t.co/LeU3YyGb6Z — Shailendra Yashwant (@shaibaba) August 7, 2020

#Kerala

First pictures of landslide spot, 4 dead and 4 rescued so far, atleast 67 people are still feared trapped in the debris, rescue operation on.

Landslide occurred at labourers colony in pettimudi of Rajamala in Iddukki.@indiatvnews #keralarain #KeralaFloods #keralaflood pic.twitter.com/ooNezaTuJm — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) August 7, 2020

Keeping thee situation in mind, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued the list of regions with the amount of rainfall they are expected to get.

pic.twitter.com/p1EkgKUVa1 — Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (@KeralaSDMA) August 5, 2020

With overflowing rivers, floods and landslides, i's a tough time for Kerala, which is already struggling due to COVID-19 cases.



We hope that things get better there, soon.