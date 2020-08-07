Heavy rainfall was witnessed in many parts of Kerala recently, leading to floods and a red alert in Wayanad and Idukki by the MET department.

It is predicted that the downpour will continue till August 9. 

Due to incessant rain, a landslide also happened in the Rajamalai region of Kerala and as of now, 7 people have reportedly lost their lives because of it.

A report from Times Now quoted Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan as saying that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been sent to the affected area with 15 ambulances and that the rescue process is on.

He has also said that the district authorities have been warned about potential landslides and flooding, and have been asked to make sure all precautions.rescue operations are in place. 

Since the start of monsoon in June, 31 people have lost their lives in the state.

The images and videos from Kerala are now being shared on social media and they look terrifying to say the least. 

Keeping thee situation in mind, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued the list of regions with the amount of rainfall they are expected to get.

With overflowing rivers, floods and landslides, i's a tough time for Kerala, which is already struggling due to COVID-19 cases. 

We hope that things get better there, soon. 