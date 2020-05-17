A shocking incident took place in the city of Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

In an inhuman act, the city's police thrashed an anesthesiologist, tied up his hands and dragged him on the road for allegedly creating nuisance in public and abusing the state government in an inebriated condition.

The doctor was Dr K. Sudhakar who was suspended from Narsipatnam government hospital last month on disciplinary grounds. He alleged that the government was not providing an adequate number of PPE kits and N-95 masks to the doctors.

Following the entire incident, Vizag Police Commissioner R K Meena announced that the constable who behaved rudely with the doctor was placed under suspension. The commissioner also shared how the doctor was creating nuisance.

Sudhakar was in a drunken state and he behaved rudely with the police. He snatched the mobile phone from a constable and threw it away. The doctor is apparently suffering from some psychological problems.We have sent him to King George Hospital for medical examination. After receiving the medical report, we shall book a case against Sudhakar under appropriate sections of Indian Penal Code.

Twitter was disappointed and enraged by this torturous treatment.

Shame!

Inhuman act by the culprits. — Pritin Bera (@pritinbera) May 17, 2020

Shame!

Inhuman act by the culprits. — Pritin Bera (@pritinbera) May 17, 2020

Strongly Condemn and Protest.#COVIDWarriors deserve this from the state and the country?

So much for the hollow words of praise, diya, thali, tali, floral tributes? #N95 #PPE to every healthcare provider.

Shame. — Kou Chaki (@koushikchaki) May 16, 2020

No wonder...He is the 1st doctor demands AP govt to provide enough PPE and masks to doctors and then suspended. — సూర్య (@surya_dhu) May 16, 2020

In March, Sudhakar protested before the media stating that the government was not providing them sufficient N-95 masks and the PPEs meant for doctors were being given to politicians and the police.

Disclaimer: We can't verify the authenticity of the video since the doctor was reportedly creating public nuisance.