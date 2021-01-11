US Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris is set to appear on the cover of Vogue's February issue. However, when the magazine tweeted photographs of the cover, it instantly went viral and sparked outrage on social media.

Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris is our February cover star!



Making history was the first step. Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis. Read the full profile: https://t.co/W5BQPTH7AU pic.twitter.com/OCFvVqTlOk — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 10, 2021

People on social media aren't happy with the two photographs, especially the one on the left. It seems like her skin tone has been 'lightened' and the pink background is just plain ugly.

Twitter users further accused the magazine of disrespecting Kamala Harris and doing such shoddy work.

That photo on the left? You know she’s the most powerfully woman in THE HISTORY OF US POLITICS, right? What the hell were you going for? How hard did you have to work to make Kamala look like anything other than a well lit goddess of being the damn boss? Shame on you. — ItsSeditionNumbnuts (@mskifyanasty) January 10, 2021

The cover you should have worked hardest on, Anna. Knowing how important it would be to so many Americans, if not to you. — Barbara Wilcox (@stanfordbabs) January 11, 2021

The cover with the pink backdrop is so fugly please stop sharing it, she deserves better — Sharon ☕️👩🏾‍🍳 (@foreversmsm) January 10, 2021

I edited this on my phone and it’s better. pic.twitter.com/3V1aJl6b9S — Rachel Hurley ❄️ (@Rachelanthecity) January 10, 2021

Do it again cos this ain’t it https://t.co/xiue0qajOm — Aimee 🌷💙 (@CambridgeAimee) January 10, 2021

Vogue US is definitely the worst of the lot https://t.co/U2yRdGHUzl — lily 🌻 (@notchunlee) January 11, 2021

Harry Styles got a better cover than Kamala in pink?!! https://t.co/R1L84EmAIJ — Maria Tadeo (@mariatad) January 11, 2021

This is absolutely disgusting, @voguemagazine and should be recalled immediately. It’s disrespectful and we will be waiting to see the cover with the powder-blue suit, #Anna. You will not further whitewash and/or disparage Black women and women of color, #Vogue. @KamalaHarris https://t.co/KneQq2NR52 — Sevenfold747 (@Sevenfold747) January 10, 2021

This makes absolutely no sense!! Who would look at these two pictures and choose the casual look on the left for an official cover?! She's the vice-president elect! Show some respect for the first woman elected VP!!



Very disappointing, @vogue 😡

Anna Wintour https://t.co/0JqWh14zgs — isa link (@isalink) January 11, 2021

Right is the DIGITAL cover. The atrocious left one is for PRINT. https://t.co/6Y3AOKxeuT — Britt Julious (@britticisms) January 10, 2021

I thought this cover was fake I cannot believe they actually did this to her https://t.co/88N8a4MrCe — maggie (@pollardgreens_) January 10, 2021

this is such a mess https://t.co/AczIGUhtSc — anjali (@violetsconfess) January 10, 2021

Super disappointing. It’s rare that US Vogue puts Black women on the cover, and when you do, we can tell how much you (don’t) care for us... 😕 https://t.co/NNGPeTGeZW — Ebony Elizabeth Thomas (@Ebonyteach) January 10, 2021

The photo on the left is trash. https://t.co/QFP3mvmGr3 — Midwin Charles, Esq. (@MidwinCharles) January 10, 2021

vogue covers are literal shit tier what the hell https://t.co/kEEnPW2ZFt — Robyn DaNew Year! #BTLM (@yvesraejepsen) January 10, 2021

Yeah, I’ve subscribed to @voguemagazine for many years, I believe their covers to be works of art. But this? With someone so important? That person needs to be fired. Yeah, we get it. Chucks. BUT THIS IS FUCKING VOGUE. #Voguecover #KamalaHarris https://t.co/qCY7xFl5WO — Christy Turnipseed (@cturnip) January 11, 2021

I genuinely thought this was fake. I am shaken to my CORE why have they done it like that WHO did that!!! https://t.co/jnMGg2F1ao — das (@das_penman) January 10, 2021

What’s up w these pix?! Makes her look like a kindergarten principal or CEO of a ‘fun’ catering company. No disrespect to those but she has a bit more responsibility. And gravitas. This is how you view the 1st woman in the WH?? https://t.co/hn87WHsPLA — Holly Hawkins (@hollyhawkinsola) January 11, 2021

Anna Wintour has run her course. It takes someone with an impeccable eye to be able to appropriately amplify Kamala Harris’ historic accomplishment in a way befitting the office she’s about to hold. Trump’s photoshopped Time covers have more impact. https://t.co/UJyL3ZMRVq — Kelly Loeffler campaigned with a klansman. (@WMCED) January 11, 2021

They did her sooooo dirty https://t.co/fCtyko4W50 — Olivia Renfro (@oliviarenfro) January 11, 2021

Did she just get the cheapest photo package at JCPennys? https://t.co/pAoMU5nZes — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) January 10, 2021

Both the photographs were taken by 26-year-old photographer Tyler Mitchell.

But, the picture on the left where Kamala is wearing sneakers and standing against the pink background is the one that will grace the cover of the Vogue's print edition.

