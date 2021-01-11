US Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris is set to appear on the cover of Vogue's February issue. However, when the magazine tweeted photographs of the cover, it instantly went viral and sparked outrage on social media.

People on social media aren't happy with the two photographs, especially the one on the left. It seems like her skin tone has been 'lightened' and the pink background is just plain ugly. 

Twitter users further accused the magazine of disrespecting Kamala Harris and doing such shoddy work. 

Both the photographs were taken by 26-year-old photographer Tyler Mitchell.   

But, the picture on the left where Kamala is wearing sneakers and standing against the pink background is the one that will grace the cover of the Vogue's print edition.   