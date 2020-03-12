The @WHO is now characterizing the outbreak of the COVID-19 #coronavirus as a pandemic, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a news conference https://t.co/aXSpeft1zK pic.twitter.com/yMHvJ0rWBY— Reuters (@Reuters) March 11, 2020
In India, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 62 but no deaths have been reported so far from the disease.
In a bid to spread awareness about the disease, the government has launched dedicated helpline numbers and announced 52 testing sites across the country.
Here are the helpline numbers and email id's:
- 24*7 helpline number dedicated for seeking information and medical help is +91-11-23978046.
- Helpline email ID is [email protected]
- For all necessary information about coronavirus log in to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website (mohfw.gov.in).
Here is a list of all the testing centres announced by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
1. Andhra Pradesh: 3
- Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences
2. Andaman & Nicobar islands: 1
- Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair
3. Assam: 2
- Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
4. Bihar: 1
- Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna
5. Chandigarh: 1
- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh
6. Chhattisgarh: 1
- All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur
7. Delhi-NCT: 2
- All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi
8. Gujarat: 2
- BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad
9. Haryana: 2
- Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak
10. Himachal Pradesh: 2
- Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla
11. Jammu and Kashmir: 2
- Sher‐e‐ Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar
12. Jharkhand: 1
- MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur
13. Karnataka: 5
- Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore
14. Kerala: 3
- National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala
15. Madhya Pradesh: 2
- All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal
16. Meghalaya: 1
- NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya
17. Maharashtra: 2
- Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur
Stay alert, stay safe. Spread the word!