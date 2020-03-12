WHO has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. More than 118,000 confirmed cases have been reported and 4,291 people have lost their lives in 114 countries due to the outbreak.

In India, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 62 but no deaths have been reported so far from the disease.

In a bid to spread awareness about the disease, the government has launched dedicated helpline numbers and announced 52 testing sites across the country.

Here are the helpline numbers and email id's:

- 24*7 helpline number dedicated for seeking information and medical help is +91-11-23978046.

- Helpline email ID is [email protected]

- For all necessary information about coronavirus log in to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website (mohfw.gov.in).

Here is a list of all the testing centres announced by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

1. Andhra Pradesh: 3

- Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences

- Tirupati Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam

- GMC, Anantapur, AP

2. Andaman & Nicobar islands: 1

- Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair

3. Assam: 2

- Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati

- Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh

4. Bihar: 1

- Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna

5. Chandigarh: 1

- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh

6. Chhattisgarh: 1

- All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur

7. Delhi-NCT: 2

- All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi

- National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi

8. Gujarat: 2

- BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad

- M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar

9. Haryana: 2

- Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak

- BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat

10. Himachal Pradesh: 2

- Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla

- Dr. Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda

11. Jammu and Kashmir: 2

- Sher‐e‐ Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar

- Government Medical College, Jammu

12. Jharkhand: 1

- MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur

13. Karnataka: 5

- Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore

- Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore - Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan, Karnataka - Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga, Karnataka - National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore

14. Kerala: 3

- National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala

- Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

- Govt. Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala

15. Madhya Pradesh: 2

- All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal

- National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur

16. Meghalaya: 1

- NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya

17. Maharashtra: 2

- Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur

- Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai

Stay alert, stay safe. Spread the word!