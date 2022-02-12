One always needs to be prepared for any mishap because you never know what happens while you are just doing your regular work.

A few days ago, Mohammed Mehboob, a carpenter in Bhopal, was walking towards his factory along with others when he saw a goods train approaching. As the group of pedestrians waited for the train to pass, Mehboob saw a little girl falling on the tracks.

He wasted no time and immediately sprung into action to save the child. He dove towards the girl and dragged her in the middle of the track as the train was fast approaching.

Incredible bravery! 37 year old Mehboob was returning to his factory when he and some other pedestrians saw a goods train they stopped to let it pass a girl standing with her parents in fell on the tracks Mehboob sprinted dragged kept her head down @manishndtv @GargiRawat pic.twitter.com/IDqQiBLAv7 — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) February 12, 2022

A video of the heroic act is now going viral on social media and netizens are praising Mehboob for his exemplary act of bravery.

Amazing bravery and altruism !! https://t.co/3fYSyiaWt6 — Charanjit S. Aulakh (@AulakhCharanjit) February 12, 2022

What an exemplary display of courage and concern for well being of someone else. I can only dream of such innate bravery. Gratitude and respect 🙏 https://t.co/2hckdTxOZL — Ashutosh M (@asm8328) February 12, 2022

Kudos to the man to have saved a life.