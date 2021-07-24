Manipur's Mirabai Chanu just won the Silver Medal for India in the Women's 49 kg weightlifting category at the Olympic Games. While the country has been celebrating her as a whole, closer to home, things were even more ecstatic.

ANI posted a video of Chanu's family, friends and neighbours excitedly watching her progress before finally bursting into cheers of joy at her win. It's a heartwarming sight to behold.

Just look at their happiness at her win - it's so pure.

People online had a similar reaction to the video, with a whole lot of love pouring in.

What a wholesome moment immortalised on video.