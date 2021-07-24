Manipur's Mirabai Chanu just won the Silver Medal for India in the Women's 49 kg weightlifting category at the Olympic Games. While the country has been celebrating her as a whole, closer to home, things were even more ecstatic.
ANI posted a video of Chanu's family, friends and neighbours excitedly watching her progress before finally bursting into cheers of joy at her win. It's a heartwarming sight to behold.
#WATCH | Manipur: Family and neighbours of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu burst into celebrations as they watch her win the #Silver medal for India in Women's 49kg category. #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/F2CjdwpPDc— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021
Just look at their happiness at her win - it's so pure.
Manipur | Family and friends of weightlifter #MirabaiChanu celebrate after she wins #Silver medal at #OlympicGames— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021
"We are very happy today. This is a result of her hard work. India and Manipur are proud of her," says her relative in Imphal pic.twitter.com/62oxxT13bj
People online had a similar reaction to the video, with a whole lot of love pouring in.
What a wholesome moment immortalised on video.