With wedding shoots becoming such a big deal, people are going out of their way to come up with interesting concepts.

Sometimes, these concepts backfire.

For instance, this shoot where a giraffe named Stanley photo-bombed the couple and even tried to take the groom's pagdi away with his mouth.

Indian-American Amish and Megna opted a ranch as their wedding shoot venue, but they didn't expect sneaky Stanley to interrupt like that. It was the cutest thing, though.

In an adorable video, the giraffe can be seen inspecting the humans for a bit and then straight going for the bright red turban.

The ones to share the video were Aperina Studios, who also wrote:

We had the privilege of filming Stanley the giraffe at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, CA with a wedding couple. Our experience was, well, how can I put it, it was very interesting. Other than that, we had a very creative wedding photoshoot with a giraffe.

Stanley even tried to chew the turban before it was taken away from him.

If I were a giraffe and saw a bright red turban from up top, I would have probably done the same.