One of the many things we've been missing for a while now has been the immensely flavourful gol gappa, mainly due to the questionable conditions in which its made. No one really wants to take a chance with random paani and unsanitary conditions, so our gol gappa glory days were thought to be over. But the human spirit strives for success in everything, and this is no exception.

A video that shows a man displaying the workings of a gol gappa dispensing machine is being shared widely on Twitter.  

While we haven't been able to independently verify this, it's been widely reported on Hindustan Times and Times Now.

The machine is a dream come true for many who were craving gol gappas. Contactless and  hygienic, this might be the answer to our prayers. And people let it be known.

This! This is the future!