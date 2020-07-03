One of the many things we've been missing for a while now has been the immensely flavourful gol gappa, mainly due to the questionable conditions in which its made. No one really wants to take a chance with random paani and unsanitary conditions, so our gol gappa glory days were thought to be over. But the human spirit strives for success in everything, and this is no exception.

A video that shows a man displaying the workings of a gol gappa dispensing machine is being shared widely on Twitter.

Excellent CONTACT LESS Hygenic Pani Puri Machine DEVELOPED IN INDIA that works like an ATM 👏 The buttons can be easily santised. This is sure to be a hit during Corona times 👌👏 pic.twitter.com/rpZzJ2kWel — Rosy (@rose_k01) July 2, 2020

While we haven't been able to independently verify this, it's been widely reported on Hindustan Times and Times Now.

The machine is a dream come true for many who were craving gol gappas. Contactless and hygienic, this might be the answer to our prayers. And people let it be known.

free wali papri milti hai isme? — BUNTY (Sacred games wala) (@vindodallah) July 2, 2020

amazing ,,,, seriously this is innovation ! — Romeo Sierra (@sierraromeo98) July 2, 2020

@miiranarayan do you have a puchka machine? 😜 — 𝙻𝚎 𝚁𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚘𝚖 𝙰𝚗𝚘𝚗 ल रैंडम एनॉन (@lerandomanon) July 2, 2020

The inventor should seek funding and start a pani puri chain.

Alternatively, he should patent it and enter into a licensing deal with a fast food chain. — 𝙻𝚎 𝚁𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚘𝚖 𝙰𝚗𝚘𝚗 ल रैंडम एनॉन (@lerandomanon) July 2, 2020

This! This is the future!