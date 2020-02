Social media has become an integral part of our lives and consequently, the on-going Delhi elections saw a part of the election campaign play out on social media, over sites like Instagram and Twitter.

And in this online campaign competition, AAP seems to be nailing the brief.

Finally we found the CM candidate of @BJP4Delhi



Its John Cena!!! Because you can't see him.



Kejriwal vs Kaun pic.twitter.com/BYH5DScR3k — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 3, 2020

Whether it's calling out the competition, talking about their own achievements, or addressing the issues that Delhiites are facing, AAP's social media has addressed it all. And that too, with a generous dose of sarcasm and style. As per Indian Express, 23-year-old Abhijeet Dipke, from Pune, is the person responsible for AAP's social media campaign.

Who will contest against Arvind Kejriwal ?@BJP4Delhi leaders : pic.twitter.com/CkDT5AYHDa — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 10, 2020

AAP Leaders @msisodia & @SanjayAzadSln flew to Mumbai to shoot this episode because @kunalkamra88 can't fly 😉



Do watch this episode :https://t.co/eYIOI8uhWO — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 4, 2020

.@ManojTiwariMP, who's that SOMEONE?



Arvind Kejriwal is waiting for that 'someone'.



Kejriwal vs Someone pic.twitter.com/iHp30SPiZu — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 4, 2020

I mean they managed to jump in on the meme brigade, and as any social media user would know, you gotta meme it to win it.

They even shot a 'miniseries' focused on finding oppositions' CM candidate. It's called AAPFlix, and it's quite chill, TBH.

AAPFlix: S1E4



Not sure about politics but for entertainment you can always count on Raja Beta 4.



Kejriwal vs Kaun pic.twitter.com/IvDceA4tbK — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 3, 2020

AAPFlix: S1E3



Delhi's very own Dr. STRANGE! But will he be able to stop Kejriwal?



Kejriwal vs Kaun pic.twitter.com/9geGtfR2Rq — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 3, 2020

AAPFlix: S1E2



The curious case of Raja Beta 2. Where is he?



Kejriwal vs Kaun pic.twitter.com/frAfuOmApR — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 3, 2020

Here's the first episode of AAPFlix's Kejriwal vs Who?



Kejriwal is waiting for an opponent in the battlefield. Who will step up?



Kejriwal vs Kaun pic.twitter.com/GiZXaca7mg — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 3, 2020

Clearly, in the 21st century, the early tweet gets the worm, I mean, the attention!