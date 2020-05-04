Earlier yesterday, an Instagram account, a handle that inappropriately objectifies under-age girls, morphs their images, glorifies rape culture and encourages predatory behaviour was exposed by Netizens on social media platforms.

Screenshots of disgusting and leud conversations amongst the members of this account were posted, giving netizens a shocking insight of what goes around in groups like these:

In a series of messages, the group members were discussing the age of these young girls. Turns out, most of the girls that they're talking about are minors and barely even16.

Disgusting screenshots show that these boys were seen talking about gang-raping these underaged, minor girls and how 'easy' it would be to do so.

Even though after the expose, various members of the group have de-activated their accounts and the original page cannot be found on Instagram, last night sequels of the same group popped up on social media platforms.

These screenshots instantly went viral and Netizens started calling out this disgusting chat group:



Bois locker room is straight up sexual harassment. If you're even thinking about defending it you're complicit in every form of discomfort and abuse a girl has faced since puberty, sometimes even before. Stop normalising this under the garb of 'boys will be boys' it's disgusting. — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) May 3, 2020

Scary and numbing!

I personally don't have words for this. The mindset of these 16-17 year old boys are disgusting. And they don't have any sort of guilt even all the things are public.

This is why it is so important to teach your sons how to behave.#boyslockerroom pic.twitter.com/4xlYUEveL7 — Alisha Bari (@BariAlisha) May 4, 2020

A group of south delhi boys in the age group of 17-18 have ig gc named "bois locker room" where they were doing shitty things , objectify and morph pictures of girls of the same age group . These people are still not stoping and threatening people . Like really ? #boyslockerroom pic.twitter.com/QsRZZoKdBv — Youth Against Rape ™ 🇮🇳 (@Rapesfreeindia) May 3, 2020

It isn’t about one groupchat it’s about a mentality it’s about the freedom we give to our men to talk about women the way they please. It’s the fact they think there is no accountability to their actions. It’s about respect and a power struggle that dates back #boyslockerroom — k (@pocfiction) May 3, 2020

It doesn't matter if they're teens or adults, they've done a mistake, they got to be punished for it. This is about a few guys who created a group on Instagram and added a few Teenage girls ,giving them rape threats, body shame,objectifying and disrespecting them #boyslockerroom — Advaith Srivatsa (@SrivatsaAdvaith) May 3, 2020

Somebody needs to contact all the parents and tell them exactly what kind of juvenile assholes they're raising, and how not to. #boyslockerroom https://t.co/7gBZsAQTaS — Evana (@evanathepunk) May 3, 2020

The longer you keep predators like these hidden the more fearless they get about being caught which makes them think that abusive cunts like them could do any shit and probably get away with it, it's high time we change that. #boyslockerroom #exposepredators pic.twitter.com/7q81hv8lU2 — Sid ✌ (@sidlalwani98) May 4, 2020

also a lot of men hear this stuff and even if they dont actively participate- they ignore it and/ or laugh with them. You're not any less part of the problem when you do that. You're just as disgusting. #boyslockerroom — tanvi (@yogurtyves) May 3, 2020

This is really sick. These boys do not know how to treat and respect woman. So there was a gc on ig which went public recently and teenage boys were in it. They were sharing pictures of girls (most of them are underage) rating them, body shaming them and what not+ #boyslockerroom pic.twitter.com/HE6FUZHTmv — G🌻☻⁷ (@gurveen29) May 3, 2020

I'm so Fucking done!

I posted that BOYS chat room about raping a gal and some fucking gawar dude giving me lecture a about defaming DELHI SCHOOL!!! #boyslockerroom pic.twitter.com/tVDn58br30 — a n j a l i 🦋 (@anjalisometimes) May 3, 2020

If true, it is such a disgrace that young boys can feel so entitled and be so demeaning.

This is so sad to see😖😖 They're boys still in school!!

This is why it is so important to teach ours sons how to behave as well!#boyslockerroomhttps://t.co/75c1Bx113k — ️Ladeeda Farzana (@ladeedafarzana) May 3, 2020

Their acts are masked as “mistakes” and not viewed as a violation of someone else’s rights & privacy. #boyslockerroom (4/4) pic.twitter.com/dlygK9NW8C — Tanya (@tanyadubeyy) May 3, 2020

Even though we can't confirm the validity, various reports mention that Delhi Police has taken some actions against the group and the members and they have been booked under 66A of the IT Act of Cyber Bullying.