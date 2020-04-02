In a post that has now been withdrawn, the Malaysian government had given some strange advice to women who are in lockdown with their partners. It was in relation to the cases of domestic violence increasing in the country.
The government had issued 'guidelines', which were:
1. Wear make-up
2. Avoid nagging
And ultimately, something really bizarre.
'Don't nag' and 'wear make-up' are things told to women for centuries now, but the Doraemon thing has to be a first.
In today's episode of 'what non-existent thing are women', we are cartoons. Congratulations.
Also, for the record, Doraemon speaks like this.
Which is...weird?
