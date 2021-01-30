It might sound weird but there's a website that allows influencers and other public figures to put a blue tick badge in front of their houses.

Danielle Baskin, an entrepreneur, came up with the idea when she saw that a lot of homes in San Francisco have a plastic shield on the front of their houses.

She shared the pics on Twitter and asked if those plastic shields meant anything. Netizens suggested that they could mean something like the blue tick on Twitter.

You can now get a Verified Badge crest on your Bay Area home if you're an influencer, public figure, or represent a brand. https://t.co/SyoURdSGe7 pic.twitter.com/H1Sz3gwBdL — Writer for Black Mirror (@djbaskin) January 30, 2021

this was the blue check before twitter — Adam Scheuring (@admsch) January 29, 2021

While a few people liked the innovative idea, others don't find it useful.

you have a moral obligation to vandalize every single home you see with this crest https://t.co/KuOaYTPxfo — gnarls bukowski (@Rat_Goof) January 30, 2021

who the hell would want this on their house https://t.co/w0SCgOhvHb — evil sweeping (@bIuenoise) January 30, 2021

Basically , broadcasting you are a douche to the neighborhood. https://t.co/quRRf0fqkM — Raider.btc ₿ (@TruthRaiderHQ) January 30, 2021

Best thing on the internet today. (Read till the end) https://t.co/ZQfFOTnkUa — Yves Gonzalez (@doblezeta) January 30, 2021

watch me commit arson https://t.co/xTz2yo1O41 — ☭ comrade diogenes ☭ (@ComradeDiogenes) January 30, 2021

So we know which homes to stay away from — Pantone, Duke of Kimbriki (@free_shilling) January 30, 2021

Please tell me that this is just a really elaborate bit or else I'm not getting any sleep tonight — ☥ (@seintlaurent) January 30, 2021

Apparently, there's even a real website where you can file an application to get the blue tick badge.

Like it or not, this seems to be the easiest way to get a blue tick.