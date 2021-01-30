It might sound weird but there's a website that allows influencers and other public figures to put a blue tick badge in front of their houses.

Source: Twitter

Danielle Baskin, an entrepreneur, came up with the idea when she saw that a lot of homes in San Francisco  have a plastic shield on the front of their houses. 

She shared the pics on Twitter and asked if those plastic shields meant anything. Netizens suggested that they could mean something like the blue tick on Twitter.

While a few people liked the innovative idea, others don't find it useful.

Apparently, there's even a real website where you can file an application to get the blue tick badge. 

Like it or not, this seems to be the easiest way to get a blue tick.