What do you do when you're all set to get married to the love of your life after years of a long-distance relationship but the COVID-19 outbreak kind of rains on your parade?

Well, according to Mumbai Mirror, 29-yo Merchant Navy Officer Preet Singh and his fiance Neet Kaur who had been planning their wedding for six months didn't let Corona get in the way of their official union.

Their big-fat-Indian wedding was initially scheduled on April 4th. But then the lockdown happened. So, they decided to stick to the date, ditch the big-fat wedding and start a new chapter, together.

All dressed up for the occasion, their friends and family logged in from as far as Dubai, Australia and Canda to join the unconventional ceremony. They even broke into a dance to celebrate the married couple.

Even though this is not how the couple planned their wedding after spending a year in a long-distance-relationship, they didn't let the odds ruin their special day. The groom further revealed:

We were heartbroken because we had been planning the wedding for six months. But every cloud has a silver lining and we found ours too.

Their honeymoon to Sri Lanka might be postponed, but at least Preet and Neet will be virtually together as a married couple.