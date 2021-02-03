I have spent more than 2 decades on this planet, and I have figured something out. That it is a strange place with stranger inhabitants. Thanks to that, we keep getting headlines that are headscratchers, to say the least. Here are some of the recent ones that we dug out. Read on.

1. Shinchan Shinchan pyaara pyaara, Shichan Shichan pyaara pyaara.

funny news
Source: NDTV

2. Legit.

3. There's always a snitch. Can't even get a murder done these days.

bizarre news
Source: Metro.uk

4. That hit hard.

north carolina man hits deer and then lottery
Source: HuffPost

5. Snitch, told you, always.

man marries 2 women
Source: Outlook India

6. This is why the government needs to solve the unemployment problem.

funny news
Source: India Today

7. Apparently, they are both happy so it's all cool.

man marries both girlfriends in the same mandap
Source: News 18

8. Ew.

funny news
Source: Unilad.co.uk

9. Not very surprised at this point.

ice cream tests corona positive
Source: News 18

10. How dare he?

wtf news
Source: Twitter/NDTV

11. Ummm.

funny news wtf
Source: Indian Express

12. That esclated.

wtf newsyucatan news

13. Just Delhi things.

monitor lizard in delhi
Source: Hindustan Times

14. One way to take revenge, but seriously WTF.

maharashtra petrol pump man releases snakes
Source: NDTV

15. Speaking of WTF.

bizarre news
Source: Indian Express

16. I think we can all agree that he has a very different taste in shows and movies.

man watches bigg boss during surgery
Source: India Today

17. Welcome to 2021.

snake used as face mask
Source: BBC

18. Obviously.

funny stories
Source: NDTV

19. Feel for the guy but how free is he?

funny news
Source: Mirror.co.uk

20. As one does...

funny news
Source: India Today

Will someone tell me what is happening?