I have spent more than 2 decades on this planet, and I have figured something out. That it is a strange place with stranger inhabitants. Thanks to that, we keep getting headlines that are headscratchers, to say the least. Here are some of the recent ones that we dug out. Read on.

1. Shinchan Shinchan pyaara pyaara, Shichan Shichan pyaara pyaara.

2. Legit.

3. There's always a snitch. Can't even get a murder done these days.

4. That hit hard.

5. Snitch, told you, always.

6. This is why the government needs to solve the unemployment problem.

7. Apparently, they are both happy so it's all cool.

8. Ew.

9. Not very surprised at this point.

10. How dare he?

11. Ummm.

12. That esclated.

13. Just Delhi things.

14. One way to take revenge, but seriously WTF.

15. Speaking of WTF.

16. I think we can all agree that he has a very different taste in shows and movies.

17. Welcome to 2021.

18. Obviously.

19. Feel for the guy but how free is he?

20. As one does...

Will someone tell me what is happening?