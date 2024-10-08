Let’s be real, momos are sacred. There’s something about that perfectly steamed dumpling, stuffed with juicy fillings, that hits all the right spots. But in the wild world of the internet, not every momo innovation is chef’s kiss. Some are, well, let’s just say, they probably shouldn’t have left the kitchen.

So, here’s a roundup of the most bizarre momo recipes that went viral and made us question if we’ve gone too far in our pursuit of fusion food.

1. Fruit Momo – Because Who Asked for Dessert in a Dumpling?

In the momo-packed streets of Delhi, one vendor thought, “Why not mix chowmein with chocolate energy?”—and thus, fruit momo was born. Priced at a whopping Rs 170, this ‘fitness lover’s’ dream (or nightmare?) took the internet by storm. Imagine this, fried paneer momos topped with fruits, milk, liquid cheese, cream, and a bunch of spices. Yes, you read that right. The vendor proudly called it India’s first fruit momo, but let’s be honest, some combinations were never meant to be.

(Side note: We’re still recovering from seeing mango slices swimming in cheese sauce.)

2. Dry Fruit Paneer Momos: For When You Want Dessert and Dinner in One

Another bizarre creation from Delhi’s momo stalls—Dry Fruit Paneer Momos. In a video with over 8.6 million views, a vendor takes a plate full of dry fruits like cashews, almonds, and raisins and turns it into a momo dish. Butter? Check. Mayonnaise? Check. Liquid cheese? Of course. And as if that wasn’t enough, cream and oregano are added to create a white gravy, all before frying paneer momos and garnishing them with chopped almonds. At Rs 240 a plate, this overly rich concoction has left people confused, with Instagram comments ranging from “Why would anyone do this to momos?” to “I have no words.”

3. Biryani Momo: Kolkata’s Fusion We Didn’t Ask For

Just when you thought momo innovations couldn’t get weirder, Kolkata hits us with Biryani Momo. Yes, you read that right, two Indian favourites, biryani and momos, have been fused into one dish. A Kolkata-based street vendor stuffs classic chicken biryani (complete with potatoes) into momo wrappers. The result? A food mashup that left Instagram divided. Some were curious, with the viral video gathering over 1 million views and 32,000 likes, while others were horrified. One user summed it up with, “Maida-coated Biryani? No thanks.” At Rs 120 a plate, it’s a combo you’ll either love or forever question.

4. Mango Momos: The King of Bizarre Momo Experiments

In the ever-growing list of unconventional food combinations, we now have Mango Momos—a creation from a Delhi street food vendor that has the internet absolutely bewildered. In a viral video from the past, the vendor proudly declares, “Yeh momos ka raja hai” (This is the king of momos) as he whips up a sauce combining mangoes, vegetables, cheese, cream, and even a bottle of processed mango drink. Fried momos are then tossed into this sweet and spicy concoction, all for Rs 200 per plate. The vendor insists it’s delicious, but social media users weren’t convinced. One commenter said, “This is a crime against momos. Please stop!” Another added, “I thought mangoes were safe… but now even they aren’t.”

5. Comb-Made Dumplings: When Momos Get a Hair-Raising Twist

In a food video that recently went viral on Instagram, a street vendor’s comb technique for making momos left the internet both intrigued and confused. The video, which gathered over 20 million views, shows the vendor flattening strips of dough between two plastic combs, filling them with meat, and sealing them by hand.

The quirky method even caught the attention of comedian Jamie Lever, who shared the video on her Instagram, adding her own humorous spin. In true Jamie fashion, she ended the clip by combing her hair with a fork, leaving her fans in splits. While the comb technique raised eyebrows, it’s safe to say Jamie’s reaction made the whole fiasco even more hilarious!

6. Mithai Momo: When Desserts Get Dumpling-ized

A video that left social media scratching their heads was of the infamous Mithai Momo. Yes, you read that right, this dish fused the beloved dumpling with an array of desi sweets. The video, shared by Twitter user Mukesh V Makhija and originally posted by Instagram blogger Freakin Foodies, showed a bizarre recipe that quickly went viral, racking up over 58k views.

The clip revealed the making of this sugary monstrosity. Starting with a flat sheet of momo dough, the vendor piled on two pieces each of Gulab Jamun, Motichoor Laddoos, Kalakand, and a bowl full of Gajar ka Halwa. The momo was then wrapped, steamed, and, wait for it—served with chocolate sauce. While some people drew comparisons to Modak or Gujiya, others were quick to point out the absurd sweetness, with one user humorously warning that it could cause instant diabetes. The general consensus? Some things are better left unwrapped!

Kuch toh lihaaj karo… Mithai Momo 😢🤮 pic.twitter.com/xDBOz2vYcW — Mukesh Makhija 🇮🇳 (@MukeshVMakhija) March 29, 2022

7. Popcorn Momos: Delhi’s Bite-Sized Viral Obsession

If you love momos, chances are you’ll rarely pass up an offer to indulge in these little parcels of joy. While momos have taken over cafes and restaurants, there’s something magical about devouring street-side momos with your friends. Enter Popcorn Momos—a unique, bite-sized version that has taken over South Delhi’s GK-1 market.

These tiny dumplings, no more than 2 inches long, are sold by a humble street cart called Catlee Momos, and they’ve become an instant hit on Instagram. A viral video posted by food blogger Gaurav Wasan racked up over a million views, drawing large crowds to try these viral momos. “My momos have always been famous, but now thanks to Instagram, people line up just to get them,” says the proud cart owner Catlee.

These outlandish innovations are perfect for some lighthearted mockery. Have you tried any one of these yet?