Indians are obsessed with questions asked in the interview of IAS exam. Acutally, we cannot help because the nature of questions is such. Some of the most weird questions asked in the personality test of Civil Services Exam are:

1. What will you do if I run away with your sister?

The candidate who got selected gave this as an answer: I won't find a better match for my sister than you sir.

2. Adarsh and Anupam (Twins) were born in May, but their birthday is in June. How is it possible?

The candidate answered: May is the name of the place.

3. How can you drop a raw egg onto a concrete floor without cracking it?

Concrete floors are too hard to crack.

4. What looks like half apple?

The other half of it.

5. If two is company, and three is crowd, what is four and five?

Four and five is nine.

6. A cat had three kittens: January, March and May. What was the mother's name?

The mother's name was 'What'.

7. Peacocks don't lay eggs. How do they get baby peacocks?

Because the peahens lay eggs.

8. How can you lift an elephant with one hand?

You'll never find an elephant with one hand.

9. James Bond was pushed out of an airplane without any parachute. He survived. How?

The plane was on the runway.

10. How can a man go eight days without sleep?

By sleeping at nights.

11. If you throw a red stone into the blue sea what will it become?

It will sink.

12. The interviewer ordered a cup of coffee for the candidate. Coffee arrived and was kept before the candidate. The interviewer asked him: What is before you?

Alphabet ‘T’ comes before ‘U’ and therefore T is before U.

13. What happened when the wheel was invented?

It caused a revolution.

14. What if one morning you woke up & found that you were pregnant?

The candidate answered: I would be very happy, take an off and celebrate the good news with my husband.

15. By using only one line can you make the equation correct? 5+5+5=550

Draw a tilted line on first + in the equation. It will become 4. The equation now becomes 545+5=550.

16. A murderer is condemned to death. He has to choose between three rooms. The first is full of raging fires, the second is full of assassins with loaded guns, and the third is full of lions that haven't eaten in 3 years. Which room is safest for him?

The third room. Lions that haven't eaten in 3 years are dead.

17. Can you name three consecutive days without using the words Wednesday, Friday, or Sunday?

Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.

18. This is an unusual paragraph. I'm curious as to just how quickly you can find out what is so unusual about it. It looks so ordinary and plain that you would think nothing was wrong with it. In fact, nothing is wrong with it! It is highly unusual though. Study it and think about it, but you still may not find anything odd. But if you work at it a bit, you might find out. Try to do so without any coaching!

The letter 'E' hasn't been used in the entire paragraph.

19.  If it took eight men ten hours to build a wall, how long would it take four men to build it?

 It is already built. 

20. If you had three apples and four oranges in one hand and four apples and three oranges in the other hand, what would you have?

Very large hands.

21. What is the opposite of Nag Panchmi?

Nag did not punch me.

How many of these were you able to answer?