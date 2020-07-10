These really are unprecedented times because an image surfaced online of a monitor lizard roaming around a house in Delhi. 

IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal shared the image on Twitter and since then it has sparked all kinds of reactions among people. 

Monitor lizard spotted in Delhi
Source: IndiaTV News/ Twitter/HSGDHALIWAL

The photo shows a huge monitor reptile lurking around the house, looking at something from behind a wall. 

According to Dhaliwal's reply to a twitter user, this lizard is from Chhatarpur area.

Needless to say, some made jokes, some were scared and some even concerned. 

While there were a few who wanted to pet it!

On a funnier note

It's true, Delhi main kuch bhi ho sakta hai bhai! 