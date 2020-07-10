These really are unprecedented times because an image surfaced online of a monitor lizard roaming around a house in Delhi.



IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal shared the image on Twitter and since then it has sparked all kinds of reactions among people.

The photo shows a huge monitor reptile lurking around the house, looking at something from behind a wall.

Spotted at someone’s home in Delhi!! pic.twitter.com/4HG9vMhQ7V — HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) July 9, 2020

According to Dhaliwal's reply to a twitter user, this lizard is from Chhatarpur area.



Needless to say, some made jokes, some were scared and some even concerned.

And people keep asking me, why am I scared of lizards. That's why mfs. https://t.co/qcGImEpL1A — Danish (@Dany_b0i) July 10, 2020

Remember spotting this at my lawn years back. I was shit scared. Didn't even knew what it was. https://t.co/K9UT7h6GnA — bk. (@NotBobbey) July 10, 2020

Read on internet that Monitor Lizard is not fatal to humans...

But if I see this, I would die of Heart attack and that's on this dragon...✋🏻 https://t.co/7Qor156xKF — Ridhi (@Not_A_Sister) July 10, 2020

If i ever saw this i would simply understand that the house doesn't belong to me anymore and move out https://t.co/7KZC6t69HO — i am not (@thevanforyou) July 10, 2020

if I saw this I would simply pee my pants and faint ❤️ https://t.co/F8xiHeCJVG — ❌ (@abnitohkabfir) July 10, 2020

While there were a few who wanted to pet it!

10/10 want as a pet 🤲🏻 https://t.co/mP3PfbBI9s — Captain Haddock (@Kaptaan_Haddock) July 10, 2020

Imagine walking this miniature dinosaur and the neighbours complaining it's pooing on the road https://t.co/E9wkBiJoYM — clownye (@sadotonin) July 10, 2020

On a funnier note

Would definitely trip on its tail https://t.co/rwRdq2C9jn — ruta//manali stan acc (@baateinvaatein) July 10, 2020

Only a wild mf would whip out his/her phone and be like, "let get this real quick" https://t.co/nP7xWVOqtT — nalayak-ish (@tzuccme) July 10, 2020

It's true, Delhi main kuch bhi ho sakta hai bhai!