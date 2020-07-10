These really are unprecedented times because an image surfaced online of a monitor lizard roaming around a house in Delhi.
IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal shared the image on Twitter and since then it has sparked all kinds of reactions among people.
The photo shows a huge monitor reptile lurking around the house, looking at something from behind a wall.
Spotted at someone’s home in Delhi!! pic.twitter.com/4HG9vMhQ7V— HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) July 9, 2020
According to Dhaliwal's reply to a twitter user, this lizard is from Chhatarpur area.
Needless to say, some made jokes, some were scared and some even concerned.
Remember spotting this at my lawn years back. I was shit scared. Didn't even knew what it was. https://t.co/K9UT7h6GnA— bk. (@NotBobbey) July 10, 2020
If i ever saw this i would simply understand that the house doesn't belong to me anymore and move out https://t.co/7KZC6t69HO— i am not (@thevanforyou) July 10, 2020
if I saw this I would simply pee my pants and faint ❤️ https://t.co/F8xiHeCJVG— ❌ (@abnitohkabfir) July 10, 2020
While there were a few who wanted to pet it!
Imagine walking this miniature dinosaur and the neighbours complaining it's pooing on the road https://t.co/E9wkBiJoYM— clownye (@sadotonin) July 10, 2020
On a funnier note
Would definitely trip on its tail https://t.co/rwRdq2C9jn— ruta//manali stan acc (@baateinvaatein) July 10, 2020
Only a wild mf would whip out his/her phone and be like, "let get this real quick" https://t.co/nP7xWVOqtT— nalayak-ish (@tzuccme) July 10, 2020
Nature is healing https://t.co/bv4KYCnPFQ— P (@PallaviSinghTDG) July 10, 2020
It's true, Delhi main kuch bhi ho sakta hai bhai!