During these Covid-19 times, people are trying to maintain as much physical distance as possible. But there's a man who turned out to be a knight in shining armour for a man who had Covid-19 symtoms.
Satyakam Patnaik, the president of the Trinamool Congress’ youth wing in West Bengal’s Jhargram district wore a PPE kit and carried a man from his party who had high fever on a bike to the hospital after his family failed to arrange an ambulance.
About this incident Patnaik said,
After getting to know about it, I was only thinking that how can we let a person suffer like this. I asked two- three party workers to arrange a bike and rushed to a pharmacy and bought the PPE. Then I went to his house in Sijua village on Monday.
Patnaik covered a distance of 3kms from home to the hospital and got the party worker tested. He tested negative.
However, Twitter lauded Patnaik for his good deed.
I personally salute him.— Mohamed Ariff (@Mohamed82021870) August 13, 2020
Very good we should have people like this Trinamool leader who will fight for cause of common people— BABA M. R. (@BabamrM) August 13, 2020
Brave man !— Kazika (@KazikaMDo) August 13, 2020
The pillion rider was 43-year-old Amal Barik, a migrant labourer who recently returned home to his Sijua village from Bokaro in Jharkhand in early August.