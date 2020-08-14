During these Covid-19 times, people are trying to maintain as much physical distance as possible. But there's a man who turned out to be a knight in shining armour for a man who had Covid-19 symtoms.

Satyakam Patnaik, the president of the Trinamool Congress’ youth wing in West Bengal’s Jhargram district wore a PPE kit and carried a man from his party who had high fever on a bike to the hospital after his family failed to arrange an ambulance.

Aft ambulances refused to shift man with fever to hospital fearing COVID-19,TMC youth leader Satyakam Patnaik wore a PPE, took suspected Covid patient to hospital in Jhargram district on own motorcycle.Appreciation poured in across political parties @fpjindia pic.twitter.com/8esMz8MR6z — Prema Rajaram (@prema_rajaram) August 12, 2020

About this incident Patnaik said,

After getting to know about it, I was only thinking that how can we let a person suffer like this. I asked two- three party workers to arrange a bike and rushed to a pharmacy and bought the PPE. Then I went to his house in Sijua village on Monday.

Patnaik covered a distance of 3kms from home to the hospital and got the party worker tested. He tested negative.

However, Twitter lauded Patnaik for his good deed.

The pillion rider was 43-year-old Amal Barik, a migrant labourer who recently returned home to his Sijua village from Bokaro in Jharkhand in early August.