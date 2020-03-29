While people are isolating themselves in the comfort of their homes, some labourers from West Bengal quarantined themselves on a tree. Yes, this actually happened.

West Bengal labourers who recently returned to village quarantine themselves on tree https://t.co/X6RoLrYHXB — TOI Kolkata (@TOIKolkata) March 28, 2020

According to reports, labourers who recently returned from Chennai to West Bengal's Purulia district quarantined themselves for 14 days on a tree, since none of them have separate rooms for isolation in their tiny houses.

Before returning to their village, they consulted a doctor who advised them to be in home quarantine for 14 days but, since their house is small they were told by the villagers to stay on a tree instead.

In an interview with TOI, Bijoy Sing Laya, one of the labourers, said:

Now we are on our own, we will be staying here comfortably maintaining all rules. In the morning we are served breakfast here. In the afternoon and evening, we are served with rice. Water is also available here. We also have a stove to boil the water and cook food.

However, it seems like the villagers are taking care them. A cloth has also been tied on the tree branches for sitting and mosquito nets have also been put in place for their protection.

This is obviously an unusual incident so naturally, Twitter also had a few things to say.

To be in quarantine, to have a roof is such a privilege for so many of us.https://t.co/yN13W7sRI5 — Alisha Rahaman Sarkar (@zohrabai) March 28, 2020

Compare this against the actions of our so-called "elite" insisting on socialising, lacking any basic sense of social responsibility.

West Bengal migrant labourers who returned to village quarantine themselves on tree branches https://t.co/1PnhFjZqxQ via @NewIndianXpress — Tania Saeed (@taniasaeed) March 28, 2020

We will fight Corona with our Jugaad. https://t.co/Dc2uguEdow — Sameer Ranjan Bakshi (@BekaarNews) March 28, 2020

Kudos to them. On other hand we have some supposedly educated and well to do people who are habitual offenders, first hiding the travel history and then throwing tantrums with hospital authorities. @TheKanikakapoor https://t.co/chcOvGNna9 via @timesofindia — Jagdish Meghnani, CA, CFA, CPA 🇮🇳 (@JagdishMeghnani) March 28, 2020

Dont laugh, but praise these people who understood the gravity of the situation and took such step. 🙏 Thanks a lot from a father of a small kid and a son of 80+ yr parents.@MamataOfficial @narendramodihttps://t.co/zOl7XKaUx5 — Tanmoy (@ProfessorShonku) March 29, 2020

Ingenious! City-dwellers underestimate rural India’s wisdom and resourcefulness. https://t.co/hSvDjOd0KS — Ankur Shrivastava (@ankoors) March 28, 2020

They got tested before they entered their village and then quarantined themselves on a banyan tree.



West Bengal migrant workers who returned to their villages, quarantine themselves on tree branches.



Amazing India!https://t.co/YTJpltKKPx — Nims (@ngtweets1969) March 29, 2020

Many of our fellow citizens can not isolate as they don’t have another room; so they quarantined themselves for 14 days on trees; @narendramodi @ArvindKejriwal @PrakashJavdekar @moefcc does it mean anything to all of you???https://t.co/cKTFhQlevs — DelhiTreesSOS (@DelhiTreesSOS) March 29, 2020

Kudos to the villagers for helping the labourers in need. It is heartening to see people help each other in these difficult times.

However, the government must understand their plight and their situation.