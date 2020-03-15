Please be honest here and tell me if you really thought that the blankets and the bedsheets in Indian trains were cleaned after every journey. It's like this unsaid truth and everyone kind of just went about it because saying it would mean admitting that it's unhygienic AF. 

Indian railways blankets
Source: newsclick

Well, in light of the coronavirus outbreak, Western Railways has actually admitted to it. 

Now, this has opened quite a few flood gates on Twitter. 

Now, if this comes as a surprise to you, bro, you are naive. Because those things stink! 