Please be honest here and tell me if you really thought that the blankets and the bedsheets in Indian trains were cleaned after every journey. It's like this unsaid truth and everyone kind of just went about it because saying it would mean admitting that it's unhygienic AF.

Well, in light of the coronavirus outbreak, Western Railways has actually admitted to it.

Kindly note that it has been decided to withdraw curtains & blankets from AC coaches of trains as they are not washed every trip, for prevention of #coronavirus. Passengers may please bring their own blankets if need be. Inconvenience is regretted. @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyalOffc — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 14, 2020

Now, this has opened quite a few flood gates on Twitter.

So, railways admit to an open secret.... Blankets are not washed or sterilized before every journey... Yuck!!! — The_Muffin_Man (@MuffinMan_78) March 15, 2020

Wow, it took a pandemic for you to broadcast the truth. Is this only true for WesternRly? — Maani (@maaniblr) March 15, 2020

कोराना का side इफेक्ट, इस वायरस से सच फैलता है — थाNAMOs (@kabirazad2017) March 15, 2020

The men who folded the blankets and kept them on the seats so that they look really washed need applause. — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) March 15, 2020

Wow. Just admitted that passengers get used/ unclean blankets. Mr faster goyal @PiyushGoyalOffc instead of doing PR with 2x videos, it is a shame that you could not even provide hygienic blankets. Shame — night watchman (@night_watchman2) March 15, 2020

#Coronavirus has exposed dirty secret of Indian Railways. I have suffered allergic attacks in AC coaches everytime when I used those blankets even with additional layer of bed sheet. These blankets are full of dust and dustmites. https://t.co/Jb47lDFDN6 — Prof. Satish Pandey (@SatishPan2013) March 15, 2020

Now, if this comes as a surprise to you, bro, you are naive. Because those things stink!