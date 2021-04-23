Ideally, oxygen levels in the body should be above 95 but Covid-19 is affecting the lungs and causing breathlessness among many patients.

Which is why, people are buying oxygen concentrators for old Covid patients and for those who are facing difficulty in breathing. On that note, here's everything you need to know about this device.

What are oxygen concentrators?

For those who don't know, an oxygen concentrator is a stationary source that provides long-term oxygen therapy (LTOT) to patients at home. This device consists of a cabinet that houses the compressor, filters, tubes, a nasal cannula and/or face mask.



What does it do?

In layman terms, this machine basically filters oxygen from the atmosphere and helps patients access it through a mask. It also aids in maintaining oxygen levels and helps in preventing health from deteriorating.



How does it work?

- The machine works on electricity only.

- It starts releasing oxygen at the push of a button.

- The machine filters nitrogen and increases the concentration of oxygen for inhalation.

- It is advisable to use this device only when the oxygen level drops below 95.

- Before using it, make sure the filters are clean.

- Patients with asthma, COPD, and other respiratory ailments can also use this device but, do consult a doctor before using it.

This device is available in 5-10 litres per minute flow capacity and it can cost anywhere between ₹25,000 and ₹60,000.

