Ideally, oxygen levels in the body should be above 95 but Covid-19 is affecting the lungs and causing breathlessness among many patients.
Which is why, people are buying oxygen concentrators for old Covid patients and for those who are facing difficulty in breathing. On that note, here's everything you need to know about this device.
What are oxygen concentrators?
What does it do?
How does it work?
- It starts releasing oxygen at the push of a button.
- The machine filters nitrogen and increases the concentration of oxygen for inhalation.
- It is advisable to use this device only when the oxygen level drops below 95.
- Before using it, make sure the filters are clean.
- Patients with asthma, COPD, and other respiratory ailments can also use this device but, do consult a doctor before using it.
This device is available in 5-10 litres per minute flow capacity and it can cost anywhere between ₹25,000 and ₹60,000.
