The 21-day nationwide lockdown might be coming to an end and P.M. Modi is all set to address the nation on 14th April, at 10 AM to tell his citizens what will come next. As per the speculations goes, the lockdown would most likely be extended till the end of April as so many states have announced it already.

Amongst the so many speculations going on around the web, many news sources have speculated that the government might not only extend the lockdown but also divide the country into 3 zones, red, orange and green.

The green zones would be those districts where there is not even a single case of COVID-19. According to NDTV sources, there are somewhere around 400 districts, where there has been no case so far. In the green zones, some MSME industries, agricultural operations would be allowed to function with a strict emphasis on social distancing.

The orange zones would be placed in areas that have seen less than 15 cases and there has been no increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19. It is speculated that minimum activities like opening of limited transport, harvesting of farm products will be allowed here.

Although, the places that have more than 15 cases will be considered as the red zone, where a strict lockdown would be followed.

Not just this, the home ministry is likely to come out with a list of sectors where relaxations will be provided. This may include food processing, aviation, pharmaceuticals, industries, construction, and others.

More clarity on what is to come next would only be given tomorrow when PM Modi addresses the nation and tells what the Central Government has decided.