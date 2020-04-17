The Delhi Government is all set to carry out something called ‘Operation SHIELD’ at the containment zones in Delhi. A containment zone is basically an area that is sealed completely, prohibiting the entry or an exit from that area.

SHIELD stands for Sealing an area, home quarantine, Isolation, Essential supplies, L is for local sanitation and D stands for Door to Door.

The geographical marking of the containment zone will be sealed entirely, following the home quarantining of the people there. Then the people who are asymptomatic carriers of the virus will be traced and isolated.

The essential food and supplies will be then delivered to each house. Meanwhile, local sanitization and disinfection will take place including door to door checking so that immediate steps are taken to tackle people who have the symptoms of coronavirus.

This step will quicken the process of finding carriers and getting them tested as soon as possible, reducing the probability of further infection.

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Mr. Arvind Kejriwal also emphasized the importance of wearing masks while stepping outside homes.

Since there is no economic activity taking place currently, the tax collection has come to a standstill. Hence Kejriwal announced that all expenses will now be focused only on providing free ration and food.

Following are the areas that have been completely sealed in Delhi:

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi

3. Shahajahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

4. Dinpur Village

5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

7. B Block Jhangirpuri

8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi

9. Mansara Appartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

10. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi

11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092

12. VarDhaman Appartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I , Extension, Delhi

13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi

14. Gali No. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi

15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi

16. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), WestVinod NagarDelhi 110092

17. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

19. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap khand, Jhilmil Colony